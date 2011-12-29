The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central bank to offer 4 billion shillings
of 91-day T-bill paper.
SOMALIA - Remainder of battalion from Djibouti
expected to arrive in Mogadishu to augment the
AMISOM peacekeeping force.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks fell on Thursday, taking cues from
weak U.S. and European shares as players cut
positions heading into the year end with an
Italian debt action later in the day keeping
markets nervous.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude oil edged lower towards $107 a barrel
on Thursday, as a stronger dollar and rising U.S.
crude stocks offset Iranian threats to halt a
vital oil trade route.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks slipped 0.14 percent on
Wednesday, falling into negative territory for the
year, as gold miners such as Harmony Gold were
hammered when investors shifted out of bullion and
into the dollar.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling fell 0.6 percent against the
dollar on Wednesday on the back of oil sector
greenback demand, but was prevented from slipping
further by inflows from the tea sector, traders
said
IVORY COAST BUDGET/COCOA
* Ivory Coast council of ministers has approved a
budget of 3.16 trillion CFA francs,($6.29 billion)
for 2012, including 800 billion francs to service
the West African nation's external debt.
* Major buyers of Ivorian cocoa have urged the
government of the world's top producing nation to
cut a 20-year-old tax break given to local
grinders, arguing the incentive handed grinders an
unfair market advantage.
CAMEROON COTTON
Cameroon state firm SODECOTTON has increased
farmgate raw cotton price by 27.5 percent for the
current harvest in an effort to dissuade farmers
from smuggling their produce to neighbouring
Nigeria, a spokesman said.
ANGOLA ELECTIONS
Angola is preparing the necessary legal mechanisms
to hold a well organised, transparent and fair
parliamentary election in late 2012, President
Jose Eduardo dos Santos said on Wednesday.
NIGERIA BOMBING
Assailants threw a homemade bomb into a madrassa
in southern Nigeria's Delta state, police said,
wounding seven people and escalating tensions
between Muslims and Christians after a spate of
church bombings across the nation.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on