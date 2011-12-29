The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central bank to offer 4 billion shillings of 91-day T-bill paper. SOMALIA - Remainder of battalion from Djibouti expected to arrive in Mogadishu to augment the AMISOM peacekeeping force. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks fell on Thursday, taking cues from weak U.S. and European shares as players cut positions heading into the year end with an Italian debt action later in the day keeping markets nervous. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude oil edged lower towards $107 a barrel on Thursday, as a stronger dollar and rising U.S. crude stocks offset Iranian threats to halt a vital oil trade route. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks slipped 0.14 percent on Wednesday, falling into negative territory for the year, as gold miners such as Harmony Gold were hammered when investors shifted out of bullion and into the dollar. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell 0.6 percent against the dollar on Wednesday on the back of oil sector greenback demand, but was prevented from slipping further by inflows from the tea sector, traders said IVORY COAST BUDGET/COCOA * Ivory Coast council of ministers has approved a budget of 3.16 trillion CFA francs,($6.29 billion) for 2012, including 800 billion francs to service the West African nation's external debt.

* Major buyers of Ivorian cocoa have urged the government of the world's top producing nation to cut a 20-year-old tax break given to local grinders, arguing the incentive handed grinders an unfair market advantage. CAMEROON COTTON Cameroon state firm SODECOTTON has increased farmgate raw cotton price by 27.5 percent for the current harvest in an effort to dissuade farmers from smuggling their produce to neighbouring Nigeria, a spokesman said. ANGOLA ELECTIONS Angola is preparing the necessary legal mechanisms to hold a well organised, transparent and fair parliamentary election in late 2012, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos said on Wednesday.

NIGERIA BOMBING Assailants threw a homemade bomb into a madrassa in southern Nigeria's Delta state, police said, wounding seven people and escalating tensions between Muslims and Christians after a spate of church bombings across the nation.

