The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
UGANDA - December inflation release.
KENYA - Weekly forex reserves.
MAURITIUS - Treasury bill auction
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks nudged higher and the euro clung to
overnight gains on Friday, the last trading day of
2011, as positive data from the United States
helped allay concerns on the global economy, while
year-end short covering lifted crude prices.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude is set to end the year up nearly 14
percent and at a record high annual average as
political tensions in OPEC member states help
negate a global economic slowdown that has
dampened oil demand growth.
SOMALIA VIOLENCE
A Somali staff member of Medecins Sans Frontieres
shot dead two of the aid agency's foreign workers
in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police
said.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on
Thursday with fewer importers around to buy
dollars towards year-end but decent two-way trade
left 8.10 resistance intact.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling extended its losses against the
dollar on Thursday on greenback demand from the
energy sector and banks squaring positions ahead
of the new year, while stocks inched lower as
retail investors sold shares.
NIGERIA STOCKS/POLITICS
* Nigerian stocks edged towards their highest
close in eight weeks on Thursday, as banks such as
Zenith Bank and other stocks that have been
battered throughout 2011 clawed back some lost
ground.
* President Goodluck Jonathan summoned his
security chiefs for an emergency meeting on
Thursday, the police chief said, to discuss a
growing Islamist militant threat after Christmas
Day bombs on churches and other targets.
UGANDA SHILLING
Uganda's shilling fell more than 1 percent against
the dollar on Thursday on dollar demand from
commercial banks, giving up brief gains after the
central bank said it was selling an unspecified
amount of foreign currency.
GHANA FUEL
Ghana has cut fuel subsidies following an increase
in crude oil prices and the depreciation of the
Ghana cedi currency.
ZAMBIA CPI
Zambia's consumer price inflation slowed sharply
in December on lower food prices while economic
growth was seen down in 2011 compared with last
year due to decreased output from mining in
Africa's largest copper producer.
AFRICA IVORY
A record number of large scale ivory seizures will
be recorded globally in 2011, pointing to a surge
in elephant poaching in Africa to meet Asian
demand for tusks for use in jewelry and ornaments,
a monitoring group said.
