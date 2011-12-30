The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: UGANDA - December inflation release. KENYA - Weekly forex reserves. MAURITIUS - Treasury bill auction GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks nudged higher and the euro clung to overnight gains on Friday, the last trading day of 2011, as positive data from the United States helped allay concerns on the global economy, while year-end short covering lifted crude prices.

WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude is set to end the year up nearly 14 percent and at a record high annual average as political tensions in OPEC member states help negate a global economic slowdown that has dampened oil demand growth. SOMALIA VIOLENCE A Somali staff member of Medecins Sans Frontieres shot dead two of the aid agency's foreign workers in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police said. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday with fewer importers around to buy dollars towards year-end but decent two-way trade left 8.10 resistance intact. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling extended its losses against the dollar on Thursday on greenback demand from the energy sector and banks squaring positions ahead of the new year, while stocks inched lower as retail investors sold shares. NIGERIA STOCKS/POLITICS * Nigerian stocks edged towards their highest close in eight weeks on Thursday, as banks such as Zenith Bank and other stocks that have been battered throughout 2011 clawed back some lost ground. * President Goodluck Jonathan summoned his security chiefs for an emergency meeting on Thursday, the police chief said, to discuss a growing Islamist militant threat after Christmas Day bombs on churches and other targets.

UGANDA SHILLING Uganda's shilling fell more than 1 percent against the dollar on Thursday on dollar demand from commercial banks, giving up brief gains after the central bank said it was selling an unspecified amount of foreign currency. GHANA FUEL Ghana has cut fuel subsidies following an increase in crude oil prices and the depreciation of the Ghana cedi currency. ZAMBIA CPI Zambia's consumer price inflation slowed sharply in December on lower food prices while economic growth was seen down in 2011 compared with last year due to decreased output from mining in Africa's largest copper producer. AFRICA IVORY A record number of large scale ivory seizures will be recorded globally in 2011, pointing to a surge in elephant poaching in Africa to meet Asian demand for tusks for use in jewelry and ornaments, a monitoring group said.

