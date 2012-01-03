The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
UGANDA - MPC meeting to determine Central bank
rate (UGCBIR=ECI) for January Central bank left
the rate unchanged at 23 percent in December.
Inflation has eased further since then but still
running at 27 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as the first trading
day of 2012 in most markets brought renewed
appetite for riskier assets, while U.S. crude
jumped 1.5 percent to above $100 a barrel on
escalating tensions between Iran and the West.
WORLD OIL PRICES
U.S. crude oil rose more than a dollar on Tuesday,
supported by worries that escalating tensions
between Iran and the West could lead to a major
disruption in oil supplies.
NIGERIA ECONOMY
Nigerian motorists and unions vented their anger
on Monday at a sudden more than doubling of fuel
prices, a day after government subsidies were
removed in a sweeping economic reform that could
trigger mass protests.
NIGERIA POLITICS
Southern Nigerians could take up arms to fight
northern Boko Haram Islamists, and are holding
back only out of respect for the president, a
former militant leader from the oil-rich Niger
Delta said on Monday.
ANGOLA SUCCESSION
Long-serving Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos
Santos is keeping his country and the world
guessing about whether he will bid for re-election
in 2012 in Africa's No. 2 oil producer.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Uganda shilling was little changed
against the dollar on Monday in thin trading
ahead of the central bank's policy meeting on
Tuesday when it will set its benchmark Central
Bank Rate (CBR) for January.
EMERGING MARKETS
