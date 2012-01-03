The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: UGANDA - MPC meeting to determine Central bank rate (UGCBIR=ECI) for January Central bank left the rate unchanged at 23 percent in December. Inflation has eased further since then but still running at 27 percent. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as the first trading day of 2012 in most markets brought renewed appetite for riskier assets, while U.S. crude jumped 1.5 percent to above $100 a barrel on escalating tensions between Iran and the West.

WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. crude oil rose more than a dollar on Tuesday, supported by worries that escalating tensions between Iran and the West could lead to a major disruption in oil supplies. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigerian motorists and unions vented their anger on Monday at a sudden more than doubling of fuel prices, a day after government subsidies were removed in a sweeping economic reform that could trigger mass protests. NIGERIA POLITICS Southern Nigerians could take up arms to fight northern Boko Haram Islamists, and are holding back only out of respect for the president, a former militant leader from the oil-rich Niger Delta said on Monday. ANGOLA SUCCESSION Long-serving Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos is keeping his country and the world guessing about whether he will bid for re-election in 2012 in Africa's No. 2 oil producer.

UGANDA CURRENCY The Uganda shilling was little changed against the dollar on Monday in thin trading ahead of the central bank's policy meeting on Tuesday when it will set its benchmark Central Bank Rate (CBR) for January. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

