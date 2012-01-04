The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Treasury bill auction. Central bank to
offer 3 billion shillings ($35.11 million)of
182-day Treasury bills and 3 billion shillings of
364-day bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose and the euro steadied on
Wednesday, as investor risk appetite returned
after upbeat U.S. and European economic data
improved the global growth outlook despite
deep-set worries over the euro zone debt crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices surged on Tuesday, with U.S. crude
hitting the highest settlement since May, fueled
by strong economic data from the United States and
China and mounting concern about supply disruption
from Iran.
NIGERIA FUEL PROTEST
Protesters shut petrol stations, formed human
barriers along motorways and hijacked buses in
Nigeria's biggest city Lagos on Tuesday in anger
at the shock doubling of fuel prices, and one
demonstrator was reported shot dead in the
country's west.
NIGERIA STOCKS
The Nigerian all-share index shed 0.28 percent on
thin volumes on Tuesday, its first trading in
2012, as block share sales of brewery stocks
dragged the bourse lower, traders said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened against the
dollar on the first trading day of 2012 despite
the central bank stepping into the market to mop
up liquidity in line with its tightening stance,
thanks to importer demand for dollars.
GHANA T-BILLS
The Bank of Ghana said on Tuesday that the yield
on its 91-day bill rose to 10.81 percent at a Jan.
2 auction from 10.66 percent at the last auction.
UGANDA KEY RATE
Uganda's central bank kept benchmark lending rates
unchanged at 23 percent on Tuesday
saying inflation had probably peaked, though
analysts said borrowing costs were not likely to
drop for several months.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling gained slightly
against the dollar on Tuesday after policymakers
left the benchmark lending rate unchanged and
traders expected further gains ahead of a Treasury
bond auction later in the week.
ZAMBIA COPPER MINE STRIKE
Workers at the Zambian unit of Canada's First
Quantum Minerals went on strike on Tuesday
for a 100 percent pay rise, bringing production to
a halt at the country's largest copper mine, a
company official said.
SOUTH SUDAN OIL
Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it is eyeing
potential opportunities in South Sudan, which last
July broke away from Khartoum, taking with it
two-thirds of Sudan's 500,000 barrels per day of
oil production.
MOZAMBIQUE OIL
Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni gave positive
feedback on Tuesday to Mozambique President
Armando Guebuza on the progress of exploration
activities in the country, the Italian oil group
said in a statement on Tuesday.
SENEGAL ELECTIONS
Senegal's Youssou N'Dour has taken his music to
audiences around the world but says his decision
to stop singing and run for president was prompted
by a nagging sound straight from the streets of
his West African nation.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
($1 = 85.4500 Kenyan shillings)