The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Treasury bill auction. Central bank to offer 3 billion shillings ($35.11 million)of 182-day Treasury bills and 3 billion shillings of 364-day bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose and the euro steadied on Wednesday, as investor risk appetite returned after upbeat U.S. and European economic data improved the global growth outlook despite deep-set worries over the euro zone debt crisis.

WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices surged on Tuesday, with U.S. crude hitting the highest settlement since May, fueled by strong economic data from the United States and China and mounting concern about supply disruption from Iran. NIGERIA FUEL PROTEST Protesters shut petrol stations, formed human barriers along motorways and hijacked buses in Nigeria's biggest city Lagos on Tuesday in anger at the shock doubling of fuel prices, and one demonstrator was reported shot dead in the country's west. NIGERIA STOCKS The Nigerian all-share index shed 0.28 percent on thin volumes on Tuesday, its first trading in 2012, as block share sales of brewery stocks dragged the bourse lower, traders said.

KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on the first trading day of 2012 despite the central bank stepping into the market to mop up liquidity in line with its tightening stance, thanks to importer demand for dollars.

GHANA T-BILLS The Bank of Ghana said on Tuesday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 10.81 percent at a Jan. 2 auction from 10.66 percent at the last auction.

UGANDA KEY RATE Uganda's central bank kept benchmark lending rates

unchanged at 23 percent on Tuesday saying inflation had probably peaked, though analysts said borrowing costs were not likely to drop for several months. UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling gained slightly against the dollar on Tuesday after policymakers left the benchmark lending rate unchanged and traders expected further gains ahead of a Treasury bond auction later in the week. ZAMBIA COPPER MINE STRIKE Workers at the Zambian unit of Canada's First Quantum Minerals went on strike on Tuesday for a 100 percent pay rise, bringing production to a halt at the country's largest copper mine, a company official said. SOUTH SUDAN OIL Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it is eyeing potential opportunities in South Sudan, which last July broke away from Khartoum, taking with it two-thirds of Sudan's 500,000 barrels per day of oil production. MOZAMBIQUE OIL Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni gave positive feedback on Tuesday to Mozambique President Armando Guebuza on the progress of exploration activities in the country, the Italian oil group said in a statement on Tuesday. SENEGAL ELECTIONS Senegal's Youssou N'Dour has taken his music to audiences around the world but says his decision to stop singing and run for president was prompted by a nagging sound straight from the streets of his West African nation. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

