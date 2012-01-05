The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Treasury bill auction. Central bank to offer 4 billion shillings ($45.51 million)of 91-day Treasury bills. ZAMBIA - Treasury bill auction. Bank of Zambia auctions 45,000 kwachas of the 91 - day T-bill, 50,000 kwachas of the 182 - days T-bill, 55,000 of the 273 -day T-bill and 100,000 of the 364 - day T - bill at its weekly auction. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro eased on Thursday as concerns about the ability of euro zone countries to refinance their huge public debt dampened investor risk appetite ahead of a French bond auction later in the day. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell near $113 a barrel on Thursday as renewed jitters over the euro zone crisis overshadowed fears of Iranian supply disruption after the European Union agreed to cut off oil imports from the No. 2 OPEC producer.

NIGERIA SECURITY Two bomb blasts shook the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Wednesday, and a gun battle in another town killed at least one civilian, police said, the first uptick in violence since President Goodluck Jonathan imposed a state of emergency on Saturday. NIGERIA FUEL PROTEST Nigerian trade unions threatened on Wednesday to call a national strike and shut down large parts of the country's oil industry from next week, if the government failed to restore a scrapped fuel subsidy. ANGOLA OIL Maersk Oil, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk , has found oil in a deepwater exploration well in the Kwanza Basin off Angola, the company said on Wednesday.

KENYA T-BILLS Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills were heavily oversubscribed at auction on Wednesday, while the 182-day paper received bids for less than the amount on offer, as investor sought to lock in high yields while high interest rates prevail. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell 2.3 percent on Wednesday due to heavy dollar demand after the holidays, stoking concerns that last year's extreme volatility in the exchange rate may persist into 2012, while stocks edged down.

GHANA CURRENCY The Ghana cedi inched down slightly against the dollar in light trade on Wednesday, adding to Tuesday's losses on corporate demand for greenbacks, traders said. MAURITIUS TREASURY NOTE Mauritius' central bank said on Wednesday it would sell 1.3 billion rupees of a reopened three-year Treasury note on Jan.11. TANZANIA T-BILL The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day Treasury bill fell to 12.65 percent this week from 12.82 percent at its last auction two weeks ago, the central bank said on its website late on Wednesday. UGANDA T-BOND, CURRENCY The Bank of Uganda issued the following results on Wednesday for a three-year Treasury bond auction worth 95 billion shillings ($38.85 million).

The Ugandan shilling slipped against the dollar on Wednesday due to post-holiday demand for dollars from banks but traders anticipated a recovery on the back of the central bank's tight policy stance. ZAMBIA Zambia plans to start importing refined petroleum products from neighbouring Angola to lower the cost of fuel, an industry official said on Wednesday. SOMALIA East African defence ministers want the United Nations to endorse a plan that boosts the size of an African Union force trying to stabilise Somalia by including Kenyan troops, an AU official said on Wednesday. SUDAN OIL Sudan will impose monthly fees on crude oil flowing from the newly-independent south until the two nations reach an agreement on transport payments, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir said on Wednesday, in a hardening of Sudan's position.

