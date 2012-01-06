The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS - Treasury bill auction. The central
Bank of Mauritius to auction 273-day Treasury
bills worth 200 million rupees ($6.83 million).
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and the euro hovered near a
16-month low against the dollar on Friday on
worries that the euro zone debt crisis is
crippling European banks, with players hoping U.S.
job data later in the day will help improve
sentiment.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Iran faced the prospect on Thursday of cutbacks in
its oil sales to China and Japan as new measures
to block Tehran's crude exports over its nuclear
programme appeared to be driving its economy to
the wall.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA CURRENCY
Frontier African currencies may come under slight
pressure next week as companies restart full
operations after the holiday season and start
buying dollars.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Gunmen opened fire on a church service in Nigeria
on Thursday, killing six people and wounding 10,
the church's pastor said, the latest in a string
of attacks that has raised fears of sectarian
conflict in Africa's most populous nation.
NIGERIA OIL/SHELL
Production has resumed from Nigeria's offshore
Bonga oilfield, Royal Dutch Shell said on
Thursday, after the facility was shut down by a
loading accident that caused the country's biggest
oil spill in 13 years.
ANGOLA RESERVES
Angola's foreign exchange reserves edged down to
$23.27 billion in November from $23.36 billion in
October, the central bank said in a statement
posted on its website on Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling rallied from its early
losses to close firmer against the dollar on
Thursday after the central bank injected an
unspecified amount of dollars into the market and
mopped up liquidity, while stocks eked out meagre
gains.
KENYA T-BILLS
The yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills
rose to 20.696 percent from 19.905
percent at auction on Thursday, while demand
rebounded to 124 percent up from 67 percent in
previous sale, the central bank said.
KENYA TEA
Kenya, the world's biggest exporter of black tea,
has lost a significant part of its tea production
for this month due to severe frost in key growing
areas, which could cut its foreign exchange
earnings, a major industry group said on Thursday.
KENYA INTERNET USERS
The number of Internet users in Kenya rose by 65
percent to 14.3 million in the third quarter of
2011 from the year before period, thanks to an
increase in mobile phone subscriptions, the
industry regulator said on Thursday.
KENYA POWER
Construction of a 310 megawatt (MW) wind power
project in Kenya is expected to start in April
after its financiers complete due diligence on the
project, a senior company official said on
Thursday.
KENYA JUDICIARY
Kenya is investigating an accusation by a security
guard that the deputy chief justice threatened her
with a pistol during a security check at an
upmarket shopping mall on New Year's eve, police
and the judiciary said on Thursday.
MAURITIUS T-BILLS
The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day
Treasury bills edged down to 4.28 percent on
Thursday from 4.39 percent at a previous auction,
the central bank said.
IVORY COAST COTTON
Ivory Coast will grow at least 260,000 tonnes of
cotton in the 2012/13 season versus an expected
240,000 tonnes in 2011/12, boosted by reforms in
the sector, the executive secretary of the Ivorian
ginners association said on Thursday.
TANZANIA/MOZAMBIQUE OIL
British oil and gas explorer Cove Energy
has put itself up for sale, prompting some
analysts to predict a price tag above $1 billion
and a test of the industry's interest in the
emerging gas basins of east Africa.
SOMALIA SECURITY
The African Union has extended the mandate of its
peacekeeping force in Somalia by a further 12
months and intends to bolster its size to close to
18,000 to overcome al Shabaab rebels, it said on
Thursday.
ZAMBIA MAIZE CROP
Erratic rainfall has delayed planting of Zambia's
staple maize crop that feeds the impoverished
southern African nation, raising the possibility
of a poor harvest after several bumper seasons,
the agriculture minister said on Thursday.
ZAMBIA COPPER MINE STRIKE
Workers at First Quantum Minerals'
flagship Zambian copper mine have resumed work
after a two-day strike, the mine workers' union
and company said on Thursday.
MOZAMBIQUE INFLATION
Mozambique's consumer inflation slowed to 6.14
percent year-on-year in December from 8.6 percent
in November, the National Institute of Statistics
said on Thursday.
ZIMBABWE ELECTION
Zimbabwe's projected economic growth in 2012
depends on a stable political environment which
could be undermined if a contentious general
election takes place, the African Development Bank
(AfDB) said in a monthly review released on
Thursday.
SUDAN POLITICS
* Opposition leader Hassan al-Turabi said Sudan
would soon see an "Arab Spring" popular uprising
because President Omar Hassan al-Bashir was unable
to overcome an economic crisis and end
insurgencies in Darfur and border regions.
* Sudan and South Sudan face severe disputes over
sharing oil revenues and ending fighting in a
border region, as both nations seek to overcome
enormous economic challenges.
($1 = 29.3000 Mauritius rupees)