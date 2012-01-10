The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA - Nigeria braces for a second day of nationwide strikes to protest against the axing of a fuel subsidy. BOTSWANA - Regular auction of 14-day Treasury bill. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro rose on Tuesday, but concerns over funding of euro zone sovereigns ahead of key auctions this week and of the debt crisis spilling into the wider financial system kept investors cautious about taking riskier positions. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $112.50 on Tuesday as tension over Iran's nuclear programme ratcheted up and on unrest in Nigeria, but gains are being capped by persistent worries about the strength of European economies after weak German data.

NIGERIA INSECURITY Nigerian unions begin a second day of nationwide strikes on Tuesday to protest against the removal of fuel subsidies, as President Goodluck Jonathan and workers remain in deadlock after three people were killed in the first day of demonstrations.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand followed the euro to trade weaker against the dollar on Monday with the South African currency seen consolidating in its recent range ahead of manufacturing data due later in the week.

KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's central bank is expected to keep base rates unchanged on Wednesday, holding fire to assess if a cycle of aggressive tightening to rein in prices and stabilise the shilling currency has worked. * The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Monday as importer orders for the greenback offset central bank moves to mop up liquidity, while stocks fell. RWANDA ECONOMY Economic growth in Rwanda is set to slow this year compared with 2011 and further tightening of monetary policy may be needed to contain inflation, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday. MAURITIUS INFLATION Mauritius' annual average rate of inflation

fell in December for the first time in 18 months, indicating a possible peak in the rate and perhaps offering the central bank more wiggle room with interest rates, analysts said.

MAURITIUS DEBT Mauritius sold all 300 million rupees ($10.14 million) worth of 364-day Treasury bills at auction on Monday at a weighted yield of 4.64 percent, lower than the 4.73 percent fetched at the previous auction, the central bank said. GHANA POLITICS Ghanian President John Atta Mills on Monday said he was confident of winning a second four-year term this year though he conceded it had been a painful decision to cut fuel subsidies, a move that has sparked violent protests in nearby Nigeria. GUINEA POLITICS Guinea Bissau President Malam Bacai Sanha died on Monday in a Paris hospital, his office said, raising fears of a fresh power struggle in the chaotic West African state.

For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 29.3000 Mauritius rupees)