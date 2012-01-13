The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
EVENTS:
* NIGERIA - A leading trade union says nationwide
strikes will continue until a deal on a scrapped
fuel subsidy is reached.
* TANZANIA/ZIMBABWE - Inflation data due out any
time.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose to a one-month high and the euro
clung near its strongest in a week on Friday as
strong demand in Spanish and Italian debt sales
tempered risk aversion ahead of another auction
from Rome later in the day.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose above $111.50 a barrel on Friday,
boosted by worries over supply disruption from
Nigeria, while easing fears on the euro zone debt
crisis after positive demand in Spanish and
Italian debt sales supported sentiment.
NIGERIA STRIKE
* One of Nigeria's main trade unions said talks
with President Goodluck Jonathan over the
government's removal of publicly popular fuel
subsidies were 'fruitful' and ongoing, but strikes
would continue until an agreement was reached.
* Nigeria's nationwide strikes against the
government's removal of fuel subsidies is costing
Africa's second largest economy around 100 billion
naira ($617 million) a day, the central bank
governor told Reuters on Thursday.
* TAKE A LOOK-Unrest in Nigeria
AFRICA FOREX
The Ugandan shillling could come under pressure
next week when business resumes after a strike by
traders and shopkeepers in the capital Kampala
ends.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African banks such as fourth-largest lender
Nedbank followed their European
counterparts to close higher after a successful
Spanish bond auction generated market optimism and
buoyed stocks on Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling fell 0.3 percent
against the dollar on Thursday, weakened by
energy sector demand for the U.S. currency, but
traders said the central bank's mop up of excess
liquidity had prevented a steeper fall in the
local currency.
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day
Treasury bills rose to 20.799 percent
at auction on Thursday from 20.696 percent at
last week's sale, the central bank said.
* Kenya will reinstate taxes on grains and fuel
by the end of its fiscal year 2011/12 (July-June)
as global crude prices ease, a move analysts said
risked fuelling inflationary pressures and
sparking discontent.
KENYA SECURITY
Somali Islamist rebels stormed a remote police
camp in northeastern Kenya, killing seven people
and kidnapping three, the militants and Kenyan
officials said on Thursday.
UGANDA STRIKE
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni refused to yield
under pressure to striking local traders demanding
the authorities direct banks to stop raising
interest rates, as retailers in the capital locked
up their shops for a second day.
UGANDA PRICES
The Ugandan government on Thursday abolished
electricity subsidies paid to power generators to
cushion consumers, a move that will see tariffs
rise by an average of 42 percent.
TANZANIA PRICES
Tanzania's energy regulator has approved an
electricity price hike of 40.29 percent for the
country's state-run power firm, a move expected to
further stoke a rising inflation rate in east
Africa's second-largest economy.
MAURITIUS DEBT
The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day
Treasury bills dropped to 4.25 percent on Thursday
from 4.28 percent at a previous auction last week,
the central bank said.
NAMIBIA INFLATION
Namibia's consumer inflation quickened to 7.2
percent year-on-year in December, the highest rate
since August 2009, from 6.0 percent in November,
the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
