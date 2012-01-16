NAIROBI, Jan 16 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: INFLATION - Expecting December inflation data for the TANZANIA, ZIMBABWE, BOTSWANA, and NIGERIA. LIBERIA - President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf will be inaugurated for a second term at the helm of the west African nation. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Monday on fears that mass sovereign debt rating cuts by Standard & Poor's would further aggravate euro zone funding difficulties and drag down global growth, threatening to derail progress in resolving the debt crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose towards $111 on Monday on worries over supply disruptions after Iran warned Gulf Arab neighbours of consequences if they raised oil output to replace Iranian barrels facing international sanctions. EUROZONE DEBT Standard & Poor's hit the euro zone with a downgrade of half the countries in the single currency area, including formerly AAA-rated France, and it questioned the strategy of its political leaders for dealing with their two-year old debt crisis. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on

AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on

NIGERIA FUEL SUBSIDIES * President Goodluck Jonathan and labour unions failed in overnight talks to reach a compromise over the removal of fuel subsidies that has raised fears of a shutdown of Nigeria's oil industry, union and presidency sources said on Monday.

* A growing trend of African countries promising to free up money for social spending by slashing fuel subsidies will test public faith in governments, amid widespread fear the cash will vanish in a haze of graft and mismanagement.

SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS The rand tumbled 2 percent against the dollar late in Friday's session as investors dumped the currency after Fitch downgraded South Africa's rating outlook, while yields on government bonds climbed. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks retreated on Friday after the Fitch rating agency cut the country's outlook to negative from stable, while weaker global markets also dampened sentiment. NIGERIA MILITANCY With a YouTube video reminiscent of the broadcasts of Osama bin Laden, Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram seems keen to paint itself as part of a wider global jihad. But in reality, their concerns and focus look to remain almost entirely Nigerian. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar after the central bank absorbed liquidity to prevent a steep fall in the local currency, while stocks edged lower on profit-taking. KENYA ELECTIONS Kenya's High Court ruled that the next presidential and parliamentary elections should be held in March 2013 and not this August, unless the ruling coalition collapsed, forcing an earlier poll. UGANDA ECONOMY Uganda's economic growth is expected to slow this year, as the east African country tightens its fiscal and monetary policies, and due to the effects of a global slowdown, the International Monetary Fund said.

UGANDA POLITICS Uganda's main opposition leader said he would quit as head of his party and devote more time to organising protests against President Yoweri Museveni's government. GHANA MARKETS The Ghana cedi currency hit a new low on Friday against the U.S. dollar on the back of surging demand for the greenback by both local and foreign investors, a trader said. SUDAN OIL Sudan said it has started confiscating some oil exports from South Sudan that it believes it is owed to meet unpaid transit fees but will not shut down a pipeline carrying the southern state's oil.

BOTSWANA INFLATION Botswana's consumer inflation was steady at 9.2 percent year-on-year in December, the Central Statistics Office said.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on