The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
SUDAN - Talks on oil resume in Ethiopia. Sudan
started confiscating some oil exports from South
Sudan to meet unpaid transit fees but will not
shut down a pipeline carrying the southern state's
oil.
BOTSWANA - The central bank is scheduled to
auction its 14-day certificate Treasury bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro rose on Tuesday as
slightly better-than-expected Chinese economic
growth data soothed investor worries that the euro
zone debt crisis was slowing global activity.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures rose on Tuesday to stand close
to $112 on expectations of steady demand growth
after the world's second-largest oil consumer,
China, posted an economic expansion that beat
forecasts.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
NIGERIA STRIKE
* Nigerian trade unions called off strikes and
protests, ending a major confrontation over fuel
prices after President Goodluck Jonathan said he
would cut them by one third.
* Nigeria's oil minister, Deziani Allison-Madueke,
has set up a committee to speed up the passing of
an oil law meant to completely overhaul Africa's
biggest energy industry.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar as
exporters took the chance to sell dollars after a
sharp fall for the local currency in the previous
session due to ratings agency Fitch's downgrade of
its outlook for the country.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks gained, with the All-share
index hitting a record close as investors shrugged
off a ratings outlook downgrade last week and
focused on buying back oversold shares such as MTN
.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling firmed 0.6 percent
against the dollar as the central
bank mopped up liquidity and horticulture
exporters sold dollars, while stocks edged up
marginally.
* Kenya's CIC Insurance has shelved plans for an
initial public offering after a lengthy bear run
at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, opting instead
for a listing by introduction.
TANZANIA ECONOMY
Tanzania's economic growth slowed to 6.4 percent
in the third quarter of 2011 from 6.7 percent a
year earlier, driven by communications, mining and
construction sectors, but short of the
government's full-year target.
TANZANIA INFLATION
Tanzania's annual inflation rate rose for the 14th
consecutive month in December, with some analysts
expecting food and fuel costs to keep pushing
consumer prices higher in the coming months.
UGANDA TRADERS' STRIKE
Ugandan traders ended their strike on Monday after
President Yoweri Museveni said the central bank
would look into ways of easing the pain of high
borrowing costs, Museveni's office said.
GHANA MARKETS
The Ghana cedi currency plunged to an all-time low
against the dollar on Monday as interbank demand
for the greenback continued to outstrip inflows
including Central bank supplies, traders said.
ZIMBABWE INFLATION
Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation rate
quickened to 4.9 percent year-on-year in December,
higher than government's year-end target for 2011.
SOUTH SUDAN PEACEKEEPING
Russia is considering withdrawing its military
helicopters servicing the U.N. peacekeeping force
in South Sudan after voicing alarm at attacks on
Russian personnel there, a senior U.N. official
said.
MAURITIUS REVENUES
A rise in alcohol and tobacco taxes increased
Mauritius' revenue collection by 7.6 percent last
year, beating the country's forecast after the
Indian Ocean island raised excise duty on the
commodities, the tax authority said.
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)