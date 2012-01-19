The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - The central bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills. ZIMBABWE - The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries hosts a day-long conference on Zimbabwe's economic prospects in 2012 which will be addressed by some leading local private economists and central bank governor Gideon Gono. GAMBIA- Yahya Jammeh will be inaugurated for a new five-year term as president of the west African nation. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose to a two-month high on Thursday and commodities and the euro also firmed on hopes that the International Monetary Fund would boost its resources to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $111 on Thursday on a surprise draw in U.S. oil stocks and hopes of a recovery in demand as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sought to boost its resources to help countries grapple with the euro zone crisis.

NIGERIA STRIKE * Nigeria's economy lost out on an estimated 207.4 billion naira ($1.27 billion) due to an eight day strike this month prompted by a dispute over fuel import subsidies, the national bureau of statistics said. * A week of protests over fuel prices has put Nigeria's government under more pressure than ever to make good on long-unfulfilled promises to reform its notoriously inefficient and corrupt energy sector, and this time it will be harder not to act. SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South African government bonds firmed, bringing yields down across the curve as the market trimmed its rate increase expectations after softer than expected data. The rand ended largely steady against the dollar. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South Africa's All-Share index hit a fresh record high for the second straight day, edging up 0.4 percent to close at their highest ever, as investors continued to raise their stakes in miners Lonmin and other heavyweights.

NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks shed 0.31 percent dragged down by brewery shares, after climbing to a four-month high on thin volumes, as it tried to recoup losses sustained last year. The naira strengthened against the U.S dollar.

NIGERIA OIL Nigeria's government ordered a fresh audit of its entire oil and gas sector covering the last three years, the latest move to clean up corruption in Africa's biggest oil industry after a week of anti-government protests. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling gained for a fourth straight day on Wednesday on tea sector inflows and banks selling dollars, pushed by central bank's tightening of liquidity in the market. Stocks rose marginally. * The weighted average yield on 182-day Treasury bills rose to 20.914 percent at the highly subscribed auction from 20.780 percent at last week's sale. ZIMBABWE STRIKE State workers in Zimbabwe are getting ready to strike this week in a push for a doubling of their pay after failing to reach a wage deal with the government, state media said. ZAMBIA BHARTI Bharti Airtel's Zambian unit plans to increase its subscriber base by nearly a quarter this year after similar growth in 2011, its managing director said. GHANA MARKETS Shares in Tullow Oil close lower on Wednesday after the company cuts its production outlook from the Jubilee field, weighing on the broader Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index.

ETHIOPIA SECURITY Gunmen killed five European tourists and kidnapped two further foreigners and two Ethiopians in northern Ethiopia's remote Afar region where separatist rebels have operated, the government said. TANZANIA CURRENT ACCOUNT Tanzania's current account deficit widened by 65.4 percent in the year to October 2011, mostly due to soaring oil imports to East Africa's second-largest economy, its central bank said.

