The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Kenya sells one-year Treasury bond. Yields are expected to fall thanks to
anticipated heavy subscription levels.
* Botswana auctions 14-day Treasury bill.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in Hong Kong and
Shanghai, while the euro held near its highest level in a week after an
orderly auction of Greek default insurance eased fears about the threat to the
single currency posed by Greece.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell towards $125 a barrel on Tuesday as global supply concerns
eased and a hike in Chinese fuel prices sparked fears of lower energy demand
in the world's no.2 oil consumer.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand edged firmer against the dollar on Monday after central
bank data showed the current account deficit unexpectedly narrowed in the
fourth quarter of last year, and in line with a stronger euro.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's inflation rate eased in February as the removal of fuel subsidies
had a more muted impact on prices than forecast, strengthening analysts'
expectations that the central bank will hold interest rates unchanged on
Tuesday.
* The Nigerian naira weakened marginally against the U.S dollar on
the interbank market on Monday as a unit of ExxonMobil sold around $54
million to some lenders, which ofset pressure on the local currency by
gasoline importers.
NIGERIA WEALTH
Nigeria's super rich are no strangers to conspicuous consumption, and there's
no better way to flaunt your wealth than by buying a brand new European sports
car.
German carmaker Porsche officially opened a new car dealership on
Friday in the heart of Lagos' wealthiest district, Victoria Island, a place
with one of the world's highest concentrations of millionaires.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenyan shares fell 1.33 percent on Monday, dragged down by losses in shares
of Equity Bank and national carrier Kenya Airways , while
the shilling firmed 0.5 percent against the dollar.
* Kenya's one-year Treasury bond yield is expected to fall further at an
auction this week thanks to heavy subscription which would allow the central
bank, keen to bring down the cost of domestic borrowing, to reject less
favourable bids.
MAURITIUS RATE
Mauritius cut its key repo rate by a surprise 50 basis points to
4.9 percent on Monday due to risks to its growth outlook, which it also
trimmed to take account of uncertainty in global markets.
GHANA CURRENCY
Ghana's cedi plunged to record lows against the dollar on Monday on increased
seasonal demand for the greenback by the corporate sector and with a lack of
solid central bank support, traders said.
COMOROS ECONOMY
The economy of the Indian Ocean island of Comoros could grow by up to 2.5
percent this year if the government implements financial and fiscal reforms,
the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.
