The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * Kenya auctions 91-, 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 7 billion shillings. Heavy demand forced yields on both papers down last week. * Uganda to sell Treasury bills of all maturities. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares eased on Wednesday, as concerns about China's slowing economy dampened the optimism generated by a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy that has been pushing equity markets higher since late last year.

WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged towards $125 a barrel on Wednesday, rebounding from sharp losses a day earlier, as lower-than-expected U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar offset the prospect of top exporter Saudi Arabia ramping up supply.

EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell more than one percent against the dollar on Tuesday, breaking a 3-day advance and ending as the weakest performer in a basket of 20 emerging market currencies as the greenback rallied and concern about Chinese growth hit commodity currencies. SOUTH AFRICA MINING They came on horseback or by foot, trudging through Lesotho's highlands and clutching tattered identity documents to back their claims that South Africa's gold mining firms ruined their lungs. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's central bank praised government steps to tighten fiscal policy in the face of growing inflationary pressures, and held rates at 12 percent, as expected by analysts and despite parliament voting through increased budget spending. * Nigeria's state-owned rescue bank AMCON plans to refinance its 1.7 trillion Nigerian naira ($10.78 billion) three-year bond with maturities of somewhere between seven and 10 years when the debt expires next year, its chief executive said on Tuesday. NIGERIA SECURITY A purported spokesman for Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram said on Tuesday the group had "closed all possible doors of negotiation" with a government of "unbelievers" that it cannot trust, and called on Muslims to join the fight against it. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's shilling slipped on Tuesday on interbank dollar purchases, but traders said it should get support from foreign investors selling dollars after a one-year Treasury bond auction was oversubscribed.

* The weighted average yield on Kenya's one-year Treasury bond fell to 16.432 percent in an oversubscibred sale on Turesday, from 18.030 percent a month earlier, the central bank said. KENYA CENTRAL BANKER Kenya's central bank chief marched out of a hotel last month, barely pausing for questions as the markets buzzed with rumours a parliamentary committee was set to call for his removal over a year's-worth of market chaos.

BOTSWANA DEBT The weighted average yield on Botswana 14-day certificates edged up to 4.46 percent from 4.45 percent, the central bank said on Tuesday. BURUNDI INFLATION Burundi's year-on-year inflation rate rose to 22 percent in February from 21.6 percent in January, driven up by the high costs of housing, water and energy, the country's statistics board said on Tuesday. BISSAU ELECTION Guinea Bissau's top opposition presidential candidates called on Tuesday for results from Sunday's election to be thrown out before they are published because of "massive fraud", including double-voting and errors on the voter roll. DRCONGO ABUSE Security forces loyal to Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila were responsible for abuses and killings which left at least 33 people dead in the capital Kinshasa during last year's elections, a United Nations report accused on Tuesday.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)