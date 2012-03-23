The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * Mauritius central bank holds Treasury bill auction. * Kenya expected to release weekly foreign reserves data. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Friday and growth-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar were shunned after data showing shrinking factory activity in China and the euro zone heightened concerns about a slowdown in the global economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude was steady above $123 a barrel on Friday, rebounding from sharp falls in the previous session, as better-than-expected U.S. economic data eased fears of a sharp slowdown in China hitting oil demand. MALI COUP * Mutinous soldiers said they seized power in Mali on Thursday and ordered its borders closed, threatening to reignite conflict in a Saharan region shaken by the turmoil in Libya. * Gold miner Randgold Resources said its operations in Mali were running normally, despite worries over unrest as renegade soldiers said they had seized power in the West African country. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICAN CURRENCIES The Ghanaian cedi is expected to stabilise next week after hitting a new low on Wednesday, with corporate dollar sales lending support to the local currency. The Ugandan shilling, which has also been under pressure lately, is expected to trade rangebound, though traders said a decline is possible.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's government bonds rallied on Thursday after domestic inflation surprised the market to the downside, backing the case that the Reserve Bank might not have to increase interest rates after all this year. * South African stocks ended in the red for a third straight session on Thursday as concerns about Chinese growth hit miners and retailer Shoprite

slid after it announced it would issue new shares and convertible bonds. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria sold 101.22 billion naira ($642.67 million) worth of treasury bills this week at a regular debt auction, with yields on the 91-day inching up while the 182-day bill had lower yields than at the previous auction, the central bank said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS * Dollar demand from the energy sector pushed the Kenyan shilling lower on Thursday, but traders said continued offshore demand for the country's high-yielding debt would keep the local currency within its recent ranges, while banks led stocks up. * Kenya Airways will spend $3.6 billion over the next five years on new planes and routes, mainly to connect travellers between Africa and Asia, its chief executive said. * Kenyan investment company TransCentury reported a 38 percent jump in pre-tax profit in 2011 from a year earlier to 869.3 million shillings ($10.5 million). * Kenya's East African Cables posted on Friday an 80 percent jump in full-year pretax profit for 2011 to 464.8 million shillings ($5.59 million), helped by a growth in exports, the company said. UGANDA ECONOMY The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it expected Uganda's gross domestic product to grow about 4.25 percent in 2011/2012, accelerating to just under 5.5 percent in 2012/2013. BOTSWANA ECONOMY Uncertain global demand for diamonds could crimp growth this year and next in Botswana, but the world's biggest producer of the gems will see inflation remain above its target range, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

MALAWI POLITICS Malawi's President Bingu wa Mutharika responded on Thursday to growing civil unrest and calls for him to resign by saying he could rule his destitute southern Africa state "forever".

