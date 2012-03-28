The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
EVENTS:
KENYA - The central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury Bills worth 3
billion shillings ($36.09 million), and 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion
shillings.
MAURITIUS - The Bank of Mauritius to auction re-opened 5-year Treasury Bond.
KENYA - Kenya holds the 3rd Eastern Africa Oil, Gas & Energy 2012 Conference,
hosted by Global Pacific & Partners. The hunt for oil and gas in east Africa
has picked up in recent years, following discovery of crude oil in Kenya,
Uganda and additional natural gas in Tanzania.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday, after rallying the previous session
on hopes for further stimulus from the Federal Reserve, as investors waited
for more clues on the state of the U.S. economy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell for a second session on Wednesday, breaching $125, on the
possibility of a release of strategic oil reserves by the United States even
after crude stockpiles in the world's largest oil user rose more than expected
last week.
MALI COUP
Mali's neighbours threatened on Tuesday to use sanctions and a readiness to
use military force to dislodge the army leaders behind last week's coup,
urging them to quickly hand back power to civilian rulers.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA OIL IMPORTS
South Africa imported no oil from Iran in January, according to government
trade and customs data, suggesting Africa's biggest economy has heeded a call
from the United States to halt oil shipments from Tehran as part of Western
sanctions.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's government bonds weakened for the first time in three days
and the rand reversed earlier gains against the dollar on Tuesday, although
the currency's carry trade appeal could boost it in the short term.
* South African stocks ended higher on Tuesday, extending gains for the third
day after, the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would continue to support the
world's largest economy with loose monetary policy.
ANGOLA
The leader of Angola's main opposition party UNITA on Tuesday held up
Senegal's recent successful election as a model for his country's own vote
later this year, saying it too should decentralise vote counting.
TOTAL KENYA FY RESULTS
Fuel marketer Total Kenya posted a 96 percent drop in full-year
profit to 58 million shillings ($697,700), and blamed a weakening Kenyan
shilling against the dollar, inflation and price caps introduced in the
sector in December 2010.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed on Tuesday as high interest rates on the
interbank market made it expensive to hold long dollar positions, offsetting
pressure from end-month dollar demand, while energy firms led shares higher.
TANZANIA OIL EXPLORATION
Tanzania will hold an oil exploration licensing round for 16 offshore blocks
starting in September this year, a principal geologist at the state-run
Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation said on Tuesday.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Uganda shilling held its ground against the dollar on Tuesday but
possible month-end demand for dollars from telecoms, manufacturing and energy
sectors was expected to weaken the currency.
ZAMBIA BENCHMARK RATE
Zambia's central bank said on Tuesday it would introduce a benchmark interest
rate from the beginning of April to replace the money-supply targeting that
has hitherto been its major policy lever.
ZIMBABWE ELECTRICITY
Zimbabwe has short-listed eleven bidders for the expansion of its Hwange and
Kariba South power plants, with a winner expected to be announced in the third
quarter of this year, its energy minister said on Tuesday.
ETHIOPIA TRADE
Ethiopia's export earnings rose 16.6 percent in the eight months to February
compared with the same period a year earlier, helped by rising revenue from
gold and oilseed sales, while earnings from coffee dropped, ministry of trade
data showed on Tuesday.
BURUNDI STRIKE
Public sector offices in Burundi were mostly closed on Tuesday as government
workers as well as shop owners went on strike to protest against high living
costs after the government more than doubled prices of electricity and water.
