The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. EVENTS: KENYA - The central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury Bills worth 3 billion shillings ($36.09 million), and 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings. MAURITIUS - The Bank of Mauritius to auction re-opened 5-year Treasury Bond. KENYA - Kenya holds the 3rd Eastern Africa Oil, Gas & Energy 2012 Conference, hosted by Global Pacific & Partners. The hunt for oil and gas in east Africa has picked up in recent years, following discovery of crude oil in Kenya, Uganda and additional natural gas in Tanzania. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday, after rallying the previous session on hopes for further stimulus from the Federal Reserve, as investors waited for more clues on the state of the U.S. economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell for a second session on Wednesday, breaching $125, on the possibility of a release of strategic oil reserves by the United States even after crude stockpiles in the world's largest oil user rose more than expected last week. MALI COUP Mali's neighbours threatened on Tuesday to use sanctions and a readiness to use military force to dislodge the army leaders behind last week's coup, urging them to quickly hand back power to civilian rulers. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA OIL IMPORTS South Africa imported no oil from Iran in January, according to government trade and customs data, suggesting Africa's biggest economy has heeded a call from the United States to halt oil shipments from Tehran as part of Western sanctions. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's government bonds weakened for the first time in three days and the rand reversed earlier gains against the dollar on Tuesday, although the currency's carry trade appeal could boost it in the short term.

* South African stocks ended higher on Tuesday, extending gains for the third day after, the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would continue to support the world's largest economy with loose monetary policy. ANGOLA The leader of Angola's main opposition party UNITA on Tuesday held up Senegal's recent successful election as a model for his country's own vote later this year, saying it too should decentralise vote counting.

TOTAL KENYA FY RESULTS Fuel marketer Total Kenya posted a 96 percent drop in full-year profit to 58 million shillings ($697,700), and blamed a weakening Kenyan shilling against the dollar, inflation and price caps introduced in the sector in December 2010. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed on Tuesday as high interest rates on the interbank market made it expensive to hold long dollar positions, offsetting pressure from end-month dollar demand, while energy firms led shares higher.

TANZANIA OIL EXPLORATION Tanzania will hold an oil exploration licensing round for 16 offshore blocks starting in September this year, a principal geologist at the state-run Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation said on Tuesday. UGANDA CURRENCY The Uganda shilling held its ground against the dollar on Tuesday but possible month-end demand for dollars from telecoms, manufacturing and energy sectors was expected to weaken the currency. ZAMBIA BENCHMARK RATE Zambia's central bank said on Tuesday it would introduce a benchmark interest rate from the beginning of April to replace the money-supply targeting that has hitherto been its major policy lever. ZIMBABWE ELECTRICITY Zimbabwe has short-listed eleven bidders for the expansion of its Hwange and Kariba South power plants, with a winner expected to be announced in the third quarter of this year, its energy minister said on Tuesday. ETHIOPIA TRADE Ethiopia's export earnings rose 16.6 percent in the eight months to February compared with the same period a year earlier, helped by rising revenue from gold and oilseed sales, while earnings from coffee dropped, ministry of trade data showed on Tuesday. BURUNDI STRIKE Public sector offices in Burundi were mostly closed on Tuesday as government workers as well as shop owners went on strike to protest against high living costs after the government more than doubled prices of electricity and water.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on

($1 = 83.1250 Kenyan shillings)