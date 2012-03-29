The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell for a second successive day on Thursday as concerns about growth prospects in the world's two largest economies, the United States and China, prompted investors to trim their risk exposure ahead of the end of the quarter. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady near $124 on Thursday as news of a surge in U.S. crude inventories and Western nations' talks on releasing strategic oil reserves offset supply disruption concerns over tension in the Middle East.

MALI COUP Thousands of demonstrators chanted pro-junta slogans in Mali's capital on Wednesday, protesting against the threats of foreign powers to use sanctions to force the leaders of last week's military coup to step down.

WORLD BANK Former Colombian finance minister Jose Antonion Ocampo knows he faces a tough battle to head the World Bank but he hopes his bid will pave the way for developing countries to one day lead the global development institution.

EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday as market momentum slowed after three straight days of gains while investors paused ahead of a central bank decision on interest rates this week. * South Africa's rand fell more than 1.3 percent against the dollar on Wednesday and was the worst performer in a basket of 20 emerging market currencies, partly hit by S&P downgrading the country's outlook to negative from stable. NIGERIA ECONOMY New vehicle imports into Nigeria in January and February rose marginally compared to the same period last year, as dealers stuck with old inventory held back from placing new orders, CAR dealers said on Wednesday.

NIGERIA FX The Nigerian naira weakened against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, as strong demand by fuel importers outweighed dollar inflows from energy companies, traders said. ANGOLA ECONOMY The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved the release of a final loan disbursement to Angola under the country's $1.4 billion loan agreement made in 2009. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares rose for a second straight day on Wednesday as investors bet retailer Uchumi would pay a dividend again after years of debt problems, while the shilling held steady against the dollar.

KENYA T-BILLS The average weighted yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills edged down to 17.660 percent from 17.726 percent last week, the central bank said on Wednesday. KENYA INFLATION Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate is expected to fall for the fourth consecutive month in March, a Reuters poll showed, suggesting the central bank might cut its key interest rate next week after keeping it on hold for three months. TANZANIA T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day Treasury bills rose to 13.19 percent on Wednesday, from 12.34 percent at its last auction two weeks ago, the central bank said. UGANDA OIL EXPLORATION Uganda is likely to auction four blocks for oil exploration early next year, the chairman of the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum told an energy conference on Wednesday. GHANA PPI Ghana's annual producer price inflation rose to 16.14 percent in February from a revised 15.01 percent in January, driven mainly by rising gold prices and the depreciation of the local currency, the statistics office said on Wednesday. MAURITIUS POLITICS Pressure is mounting on Mauritius' president to resign ahead of his anticipated return to party politics, a move seen shaking up the usually placid political arena in one of Africa's most stable democracies.

MAURITIUS GOVT SECURITIES * Mauritius' leading sugar producer Terra Mauricia said on Wednesday full-year pretax profit shot up 84 percent on improved sugar sales.

* The weighted yield on a re-opened five-year Mauritius Treasury bond dropped to 6.32 percent at auction on Wednesday from 6.71 percent at a previous sale in February, the central bank said. ZIMBABWE MINING A global monitoring of the trade in rough diamonds should expand its definition of banned "conflict" gems to cover a wider range of violent circumstances, its chairwoman said, but must guard against attempts to broaden its mandate too far. COMOROS OIL EXPLORATION Comoros said it has awarded its first ever oil exploration and production licence to a privately-owned Kenya-based exploration company, Bahari Resources Ltd.

