The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
EVENTS:
KENYA
* Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate for March is expected to be
released on Friday or early next week. Inflation is seen falling for the
fourth consecutive month in March from 16.69 percent in February, a Reuters
poll showed. This suggests the central bank might cut its key interest rate
next week after keeping it on hold for three months.
* The central Bank of Kenya to release the weekly foreign exchange reserve
table.
UGANDA
Uganda's year-on-year inflation rate March to be released on Friday. Uganda's
headline inflation rate fell for a fourth straight month in
February, edging down to 25.4 percent from 25.7 percent in January.
MAURITIUS
* Statistics Mauritius expected to release the country's 2012 economic growth
forecast, a likely reduction from the previous estimate of 4 percent growth.
In January, the International Monetary Fund cut the growth rate for this year
to 3.7 percent, citing the need for greater investment and fiscal
consolidation.
* Bank of Mauritius to offer 500 million rupees ($17.27 million)of 182-day
Treasury bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares steadied on Friday as the region's benchmark indices marked their
best first quarter in over 20 years and investors awaited a meeting on a
possible euro zone firewall and Chinese data that may dictate market trends in
coming months.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil consuming nations may seek reassurance from Saudi Arabia that it will not
cut oil production and neutralise the impact on oil prices if consumer
countries release emergency reserves, diplomats and industry sources said.
MALI COUP
Mali's neighbours on Thursday gave the leaders of last week's coup 72 hours to
begin handing back power to civilians or face a crippling closure of trade
borders, diplomatic isolation and a freeze in funding from the regional
central bank.
SUDAN CONFLICT
* Sudan wants to resolve peacefully all disputes with South Sudan and build up
good relations with the former civil war foe, President Omar Hassan al-Bashir
said on Thursday, after two days of border clashes between the two countries.
* The United Nations and the African Union on Thursday urged the leaders of
Sudan and South Sudan to convene for talks as soon as possible after two days
of clashes between the neighbours threatened a relapse into a full-scale war.
AFRICA CURRENCY
Uganda's shilling is expected to slide further next week as tumbling yields
and high inflation cool offshore demand for the east African nation's debt.
Tight liquidity in Kenya and Uganda is likely to keep their currencies steady
against the dollar.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African stocks fell on Thursday, led by miners on faltering commodity
prices, while a downbeat tone in global markets added to the bearish
sentiment.
* South Africa's rand weakened more than one percent against a robust dollar
on Thursday after the central bank governor said she was expecting a slight
depreciation in the local currency.
NIGERIA DEBT
Nigeria's central bank said it plans to raise 917.76 billion naira ($5.82
billion) from treasury bills in the second quarter of the year, the bank said
on Thursday.
ANGOLA ENERGY
Italy's Eni has agreed to sell its 3.5 billion euro ($4.65 billion)
stake in Portuguese energy company Galp Energia in phases as it
moves to shift its focus to developing large upstream oil and gas development.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Thursday as the
market awaited inflation data to assess the prospects of a rate cut next week,
while banking sector shares dragged down the main stocks index.
KENYA OIL EXPLORATION
Kenya, which announced with fanfare this week it had struck oil, risks similar
delays in producing crude oil that neighbouring Uganda has faced due to lack
of a regulatory framework for the sector, according to oil firms exploring in
the country.
MAURITIUS POLITICS
Mauritian President Anerood Jugnauth paved the way for his anticipated return
to party politics on Thursday, telling a local radio station that Saturday
would be his last day in office.
MAURITIUS UNEMPLOYMENT
The unemployment rate in Mauritius rose to 7.5 percent in the last quarter of
2011 from 7.2 percent in the same period a year earlier, official data showed
on Thursday.
MAURITIUS GOVT SECURITIES
The weighted average yield on Mauritius 91-day Treasury bills fell to 3.43
percent on Thursday from 3.83 percent at the previous sale, the central bank
said.
ZAMBIA BENCHMARK RATE
Zambia's central bank rolled out a monetary policy framework to replace
money-supply targeting on Thursday, setting its inaugural benchmark interest
rate at 9 percent, which analysts said signalled significant monetary
tightening.
RWANDA IMF
Rwanda's strong economic growth is expected to continue in a range of between
7.5 to 8 percent in the next two years, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
said.
($1 = 28.9500 Mauritius rupees)