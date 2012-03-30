The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. EVENTS: KENYA * Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate for March is expected to be released on Friday or early next week. Inflation is seen falling for the fourth consecutive month in March from 16.69 percent in February, a Reuters poll showed. This suggests the central bank might cut its key interest rate next week after keeping it on hold for three months. * The central Bank of Kenya to release the weekly foreign exchange reserve

table. UGANDA Uganda's year-on-year inflation rate March to be released on Friday. Uganda's headline inflation rate fell for a fourth straight month in February, edging down to 25.4 percent from 25.7 percent in January. MAURITIUS * Statistics Mauritius expected to release the country's 2012 economic growth forecast, a likely reduction from the previous estimate of 4 percent growth. In January, the International Monetary Fund cut the growth rate for this year to 3.7 percent, citing the need for greater investment and fiscal consolidation. * Bank of Mauritius to offer 500 million rupees ($17.27 million)of 182-day Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares steadied on Friday as the region's benchmark indices marked their best first quarter in over 20 years and investors awaited a meeting on a possible euro zone firewall and Chinese data that may dictate market trends in coming months. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil consuming nations may seek reassurance from Saudi Arabia that it will not cut oil production and neutralise the impact on oil prices if consumer countries release emergency reserves, diplomats and industry sources said.

MALI COUP Mali's neighbours on Thursday gave the leaders of last week's coup 72 hours to begin handing back power to civilians or face a crippling closure of trade borders, diplomatic isolation and a freeze in funding from the regional central bank. SUDAN CONFLICT * Sudan wants to resolve peacefully all disputes with South Sudan and build up good relations with the former civil war foe, President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on Thursday, after two days of border clashes between the two countries.

* The United Nations and the African Union on Thursday urged the leaders of Sudan and South Sudan to convene for talks as soon as possible after two days of clashes between the neighbours threatened a relapse into a full-scale war.

AFRICA CURRENCY Uganda's shilling is expected to slide further next week as tumbling yields and high inflation cool offshore demand for the east African nation's debt. Tight liquidity in Kenya and Uganda is likely to keep their currencies steady against the dollar. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks fell on Thursday, led by miners on faltering commodity prices, while a downbeat tone in global markets added to the bearish sentiment. * South Africa's rand weakened more than one percent against a robust dollar on Thursday after the central bank governor said she was expecting a slight depreciation in the local currency. NIGERIA DEBT Nigeria's central bank said it plans to raise 917.76 billion naira ($5.82 billion) from treasury bills in the second quarter of the year, the bank said on Thursday. ANGOLA ENERGY Italy's Eni has agreed to sell its 3.5 billion euro ($4.65 billion) stake in Portuguese energy company Galp Energia in phases as it moves to shift its focus to developing large upstream oil and gas development.

KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Thursday as the market awaited inflation data to assess the prospects of a rate cut next week, while banking sector shares dragged down the main stocks index.

KENYA OIL EXPLORATION Kenya, which announced with fanfare this week it had struck oil, risks similar delays in producing crude oil that neighbouring Uganda has faced due to lack of a regulatory framework for the sector, according to oil firms exploring in the country. MAURITIUS POLITICS Mauritian President Anerood Jugnauth paved the way for his anticipated return to party politics on Thursday, telling a local radio station that Saturday would be his last day in office. MAURITIUS UNEMPLOYMENT The unemployment rate in Mauritius rose to 7.5 percent in the last quarter of 2011 from 7.2 percent in the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday. MAURITIUS GOVT SECURITIES The weighted average yield on Mauritius 91-day Treasury bills fell to 3.43 percent on Thursday from 3.83 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said. ZAMBIA BENCHMARK RATE Zambia's central bank rolled out a monetary policy framework to replace money-supply targeting on Thursday, setting its inaugural benchmark interest rate at 9 percent, which analysts said signalled significant monetary tightening. RWANDA IMF Rwanda's strong economic growth is expected to continue in a range of between 7.5 to 8 percent in the next two years, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

