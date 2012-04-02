The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
EVENTS:
KENYA
* Uganda's MPC sets Central Bank Rate for April. Analysts say a large drop in
inflation in March and economic slowdown may push the Bank of Uganda to cut
rates for a third month in a row, though it will be wary of any reduction
hurting the shilling.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares kicked off the second quarter with a modest gain on Monday, as
surprisingly firm China manufacturing data dispelled fears of a hard landing
in the world's second biggest economy, but caution capped prices before U.S.
and European factory data.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose above $123 on Monday after positive manufacturing data from
China eased fears of a sharp economic slowdown in the world's second-largest
oil consumer and continuing tension in the Middle East threatened crude
supplies.
MALI COUP
A 72-hour deadline, set by West African bloc ECOWAS, for soldiers to start
returning to barracks expired as northern separatist rebels said they had
completed a lightning push south, seizing three regional capitals in as many
days as Mali's army units retreated.
SUDAN CONFLICT
Sudan and South Sudan on Sunday accused each other of launching attacks in the
oil-producing area straddling their border after talks aimed at ending the
worst hostilities since Juba declared its independence were
delayed.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
Falling inflation in Kenya and Uganda is likely to put downward pressure on
yields at Treasury bill auctions this week.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand and bonds firmed against the dollar on Friday as
investors shifted focus to a better global risk environment after a week that
was largely dominated by caution about a domestic interest rates
verdict.
* South African stocks inched higher on Friday, booking a 4 percent gain in
the first quarter and their second quarterly rise in a row, with miners among
the top gainers during the session on higher metal prices.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote plans to list his $11 billion cement
business, Dangote Cement , on the London Stock Exchange next year,
the Financial Times reported in Monday.
* Nigeria sold 80.91 billion naira ($513 million) in treasury bills this week
at a regular debt auction, with yields on the 91-day paper falling but returns
on 182-day bills rising from the previous week, the central bank said on
Friday.
* Nigeria's interbank lending rates climbed this week to an average 15.33
percent, up from 13 percent last week, as treasury bill and bond sales soaked
up cash liquidity.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling edged down against the dollar on Friday as the
market awaited next week's interest rate decision, after a drop in
March inflation fell short of expectations.
* The Central Bank of Kenya's official usable foreign exchange reserves
increased to $4.365 billion this week from $4.311 billion the
previous week, it said on Friday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on