The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. EVENTS: KENYA * Uganda's MPC sets Central Bank Rate for April. Analysts say a large drop in inflation in March and economic slowdown may push the Bank of Uganda to cut rates for a third month in a row, though it will be wary of any reduction hurting the shilling. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares kicked off the second quarter with a modest gain on Monday, as surprisingly firm China manufacturing data dispelled fears of a hard landing in the world's second biggest economy, but caution capped prices before U.S. and European factory data. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $123 on Monday after positive manufacturing data from China eased fears of a sharp economic slowdown in the world's second-largest oil consumer and continuing tension in the Middle East threatened crude supplies. MALI COUP A 72-hour deadline, set by West African bloc ECOWAS, for soldiers to start returning to barracks expired as northern separatist rebels said they had completed a lightning push south, seizing three regional capitals in as many days as Mali's army units retreated. SUDAN CONFLICT Sudan and South Sudan on Sunday accused each other of launching attacks in the oil-producing area straddling their border after talks aimed at ending the worst hostilities since Juba declared its independence were delayed. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME Falling inflation in Kenya and Uganda is likely to put downward pressure on yields at Treasury bill auctions this week. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand and bonds firmed against the dollar on Friday as investors shifted focus to a better global risk environment after a week that was largely dominated by caution about a domestic interest rates verdict. * South African stocks inched higher on Friday, booking a 4 percent gain in the first quarter and their second quarterly rise in a row, with miners among the top gainers during the session on higher metal prices.

NIGERIA MARKETS * Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote plans to list his $11 billion cement business, Dangote Cement , on the London Stock Exchange next year, the Financial Times reported in Monday. * Nigeria sold 80.91 billion naira ($513 million) in treasury bills this week at a regular debt auction, with yields on the 91-day paper falling but returns on 182-day bills rising from the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. * Nigeria's interbank lending rates climbed this week to an average 15.33 percent, up from 13 percent last week, as treasury bill and bond sales soaked up cash liquidity. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling edged down against the dollar on Friday as the market awaited next week's interest rate decision, after a drop in March inflation fell short of expectations. * The Central Bank of Kenya's official usable foreign exchange reserves

increased to $4.365 billion this week from $4.311 billion the previous week, it said on Friday.

