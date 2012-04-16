The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* TANZANIA/ZIMBABWE/RWANDA: Expecting March
inflation data.
* Thomson Reuters Africa Investment Summit begins
in Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell on Monday as a
surge in Spanish government bond yields renewed
concerns about the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis and undermined investor appetite for
riskier assets.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures slipped towards $120 on Monday
after weak growth numbers from China, the world's
No. 2 oil consumer, and a surge in Spanish
borrowing costs triggered worries about global
economic growth and demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
Excess liquidity in Kenya is expected to boost
demand at a Treasury bill auction next week,
pushing yields lower, while in Uganda yields are
expected to remain stable.
SUDAN CONFLICT
South Sudan accused Sudan of bombing a disputed
major oil field "to rubble" on Sunday but Khartoum
denied that and said it would not negotiate until
Juba withdrew all its troops from the same area.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand slid against the dollar on
Friday as weaker-than-expected Chinese gross
domestic product data hit emerging market
sentiment, while bonds were flat after a
holiday-shortened week.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian treasury bill yields fell across the
board at an auction on Thursday when a total of
183.65 billion naira ($1.17 billion) worth were
issued by the central bank as demand surged to its
highest in years.
NIGERIA CBANK
A sharp fall in oil prices would be a relief for
much of the world, but for Nigeria it could spell
big trouble.
"There will be a very bad day and a lot of
gnashing of teeth if the oil price crashes and we
haven't saved a thing," Nigeria's central bank
governor, Lamido Sanusi, said.
NIGERIA BUDGET
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan signed the
2012 budget into law on Friday, keeping all the
key figures the same as approved by parliament
last month as expected.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling firmed against the
dollar on Friday as exporters sold the greenback
and banks squared off positions ahead of the
weekend, while stocks were flat.
* Kenya's energy regulator raised the prices of
diesel, petrol and kerosene on Saturday, a move
driven by higher international crude oil costs and
likely to ramp up inflation in east Africa's
biggest economy.
KENYA LOAN
Kenya has agreed to borrow $600 million from
foreign creditors at an interest rate of 7
percent, a senior Treasury official said on
Friday.
UGANDA OIL
French oil company Total plans to spend
over $300 million in 2012 on exploration in Uganda
where small-scale commercial oil production is
expected to begin later this year.
MALI CRISIS
Mali's interim president is willing to open
dialogue with Tuareg-led rebels and Islamists
occupying the north of the West African country,
but "armed foreign jihadist groups" among them
should leave, a Malian envoy and mediator said on
Sunday.
BISSAU COUP
Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau dispersed anti-military
demonstrators and closed down private radio
stations on Sunday as their commanders put in
place a transitional council that effectively
consummated their coup.
GHANA RATES
The rate-setting committee of the Bank of Ghana
has decided to raise its prime rate by a further
100 basis points to 14.5 percent, Bank of Ghana
Governor Kwesi Amissah-Arthur told a news
conference on Friday.
BOTSWANA INFLATION
Botswana's headline consumer inflation slowed to
8.0 percent year-on-year in March from 8.2 percent
in February, the Central Statistics Office said on
Friday.
On a monthly basis inflation however quickened
to 0.5 percent in March from 0.2 percent
previously, the statistics office said.
MOZAMBIQUE RATES
Mozambique's central bank cut its key lending rate
by 25 basis points to 13.5 percent to aid economic
growth, the bank said in a statement on Friday.
