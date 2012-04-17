The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
* BOTSWANA - Treasury bill auction
* KENYA - Parliament resumes, finance minister expected to present budget
proposals
* Thomson Reuters Africa Investment Summit in Johannesburg, Lagos and
Nairobi.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were capped while the euro fell on Tuesday, as soaring
Spanish borrowing costs underscored the fading impact of the European
Central Bank's bond purchases and stoked investor nervousness over euro
zone debt woes.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped to $118 on Tuesday, continuing its steep decline from
the previous session, as Spain's debt woes reignited demand growth
concerns and threatened to derail the global economic outlook.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday as it tracked
the euro, which hit a two-month low as a rise in the yields on Spain's
government bonds signalled fresh worries about the country's fragile
economic state.
* South African stocks edged lower on a glum global outlook as the markets
faced fresh concerns over Spain's fiscal problems and a resurgent euro
zone crisis overshadowed optimism generated by higher-than-expected U.S.
retail sales in March.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's index sheds 0.28 percent to 20,685 points on
Monday, dragged down by falls in oil and gas firms, including Oando
, after it issues a surprise profit warning and said it expects
to announce a loss.
* Nigeria's naira weakened slightly against the U.S dollar on the
interbank market on Monday, as confusion over state-owned energy firm
NNPC's planned dollar sales put dollar supply in doubt, but the local unit
strengthened slightly at the official central bank auction.
* Nigeria's Fidelity Bank 2011 pre-tax profit down
* Nigeria's Skye Bank says 2011 pre-tax profit fell
* Nigeria's forex reserves up 3.6 pct by April 12-CBN
NIGERIA BANKING
Nigeria's banking crisis is over and the sector's earnings should see a
substantial recovery when results come in for the first quarter of 2012,
the chief executive of state-owned "bad bank" AMCON said on
Monday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling pulled away from earlier losses to close steady
against the dollar on Monday aided by inflows from aid agencies and
payments for government securities, while stocks ticked down on low
trading volumes.
GHANA MARKETS
Ghana's cedi hit new record lows against the dollar on Monday
despite new central bank efforts to bolster the currency with a rate hike
and measures to free up foreign reserves held by local banks.
ZIMBABWE INFLATION
Zimbabwe inflation slows to 4.0 pct y/y in March.
