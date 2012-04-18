The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
EVENTS:
UGANDA-Treasury bill auction worth 120 billion shillings
MAURITIUS-Five-year Treasury bond auction worth 1.4 billion rupees
NIGERIA-Inflation data for March
ANGOLA-Inflation data for March
Thomson Reuters Africa Investment Summit in Johannesburg, Lagos and
Nairobi.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm demand at Spanish debt sales and
positive U.S. corporate earnings boosted investor confidence in riskier
assets.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures held steady above $118 on Wednesday as concerns on the
euro zone crisis eased after a successful Spanish debt auction and a
better growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* Yields on South African government bonds were lower early on Wednesday,
with prices propped up by news that billions of dollars could come into
the market from abroad through the inclusion of local bonds in a world
bond index.
* South African stocks edged up on Tuesday as retailers and industrials
helped push the market higher, defying pressure from gold producers such
as Gold Fields which were dragged lower on a drop in the spot
price.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's Stock Exchange is three weeks away from completing a revamp
that will see it relax restrictions on price swings, adopt the Nasdaq
platform, open into U.S. trading hours and allow short selling, its
executive director said on Tuesday.
* Nigeria First Bank 2011 profit jumps 48 pct yr-yr.
KENYA IMF
The IMF on Tuesday approved the disbursement of $110.9 million to Kenya
under the country's three-year loan program and warned the authorities to
keep an eye on risks posed by the euro zone debt crisis and possibility of
higher oil prices.
KENYA BUDGET
Kenya has cut its domestic borrowing target for the 2011/12 fiscal year to
62.1 billion shillings ($747 million) from 119.5 billion, thanks to a $600
million syndicated loan due to be concluded in April, according to a
budget policy statement.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling steadied against the dollar on Tuesday in
subdued trading and was seen in range in coming days supported by
tightening liquidity, while stocks recovered some of their previous day's
losses.
* Kenya's top grade tea price rises at latest sale.
BOTSWANA BILLS
Botswana 14-day cert yield unchanged at 4.45 pct.
