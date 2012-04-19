The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: ZAMBIA-Treasury bill auction ANGOLA-March inflation data due Thomson Reuters Africa Investment Summit in Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro traded in tight ranges on Thursday ahead of a Spanish bond sale seen as a key test of investors' risk appetite amid renewed concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures held above $118 on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of a key Spanish bond auction, with renewed fears of a euro zone debt crisis keeping a lid on oil demand. SUDAN CONFLICT Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir vowed on Wednesday to "liberate" South Sudan from its ruling party, a sharp escalation of rhetoric after fierce border clashes that edged the African neighbours closer to all-out war. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday in choppy trade that tracked the euro, which fell for a second straight session as euro zone debt worries mounted. * South African stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday, led by better-than-expected production figures from global miner BHP Billiton

and despite pressure from other miners which retreated as investors sought refuge in non-commodity shares. NIGERIA SECURITY * The United States warned its citizens in Nigeria on Wednesday that Islamist militant group Boko Haram might be planning attacks on the capital Abuja - but the Nigerian government dismissed the alert saying it would create "undue panic." NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's First Bank has appointed Goldman Sachs and Citi Bank to manage the sale of a $500 million Eurobond planned for later in the year, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Wednesday.

* The Nigeria's all-share index rises 1.49 percent to a new 4-week high of 21,094.51 points, lifted by gains in lender First Bank stock, which rallies almost the maximum five percent. * Nigeria's naira currency rose to its highest level in five and half weeks against the U.S dollar on Wednesday, after state-owned energy company NNPC sold $400 million to some lenders, which boosted dollar liquidity in the market. * Nigeria's UBA swings to 28.5 bln naira loss in 2011. KENYA MARKETS * The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bill

fell to 15.930 percent at auction on Wednesday from 16.078 percent last week, the central bank said. * The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Wednesday, with traders saying tightened liquidity would drive up interbank rates and support the local currency, while stocks rose lifted by interest in highly capitalised firms. * Kenya expects food supplies to be stable to September due to improved output of key staples but will still need to import maize to boost stocks, the agriculture ministry said. GHANA MARKETS Ghana's cedi extended its slide to record lows against the dollar on Wednesday as manufacturers, telecoms firms and importers gobbled up greenbacks, traders said, frustrating Central Bank measures to support the local unit. UGANDA MARKETS * The Uganda Securities Exchange aims to double its market value in the next five years and is lobbying the government for tax incentives to encourage companies to list, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

* Uganda's 91-day paper yield edges up to 18.1 percent. MAURITIUS BONDS Yield on Mauritius 5-yr T-bond falls to 6.23 percent. CONGO POLITICS Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila named finance minister Matata Ponyo Mapon as his new prime minister, the government said on Wednesday, in a move aimed at improving the central African state's business environment.

