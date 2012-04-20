The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian
dollar slipped on Friday after disappointing U.S. economic data stirred
doubts about the strength of the recovery.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent held above $118 per barrel on Friday, with prices headed for their
steepest weekly drop in more than three months as fears that the euro zone
debt crisis could flare up again dented the demand outlook.
SUDAN CONFLICT
Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir all but declared war against his
newly independent neighbour on Thursday, vowing to teach South Sudan a
"final lesson by force" after it occupied a disputed oil field.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Nigeria's naira strengthened to 157.15 to the dollar on Thursday
on the back of large dollar flows from energy companies, but dealers said
it would probably weaken a little next week because of demand for the
local currency.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand and government bonds slipped on Thursday, taking a
break after sharp rallies earlier in the week and as investors fretted
about the euro zone debt crisis.
* South African stocks ticked up on Thursday for a third day running,
boosted by solid demand at a Spanish bond sale and led by the likes of
miner BHP Billiton , which extended gains from the previous
session on better-than-expected output figures.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Citibank is working on a number of mandates to issue Eurobonds for
Nigerian banks as the banking sector recovers from financial turmoil, its
country officer told Reuters on Thursday.
* Nigeria's all-share index rallies the third consecutive day
in a row by 1.40 percent to 21,388.88 points, a new four-week high, buoyed
by gains in mostly banking stocks as investors react to planned Eurobond
issuance by First Bank , traders said.
* Nigeria to raise 90 bln naira in bonds next week.
* Pan-African lender United Bank for Africa is in talks with
billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, for a
partnership to provide banking services to his Dangote Cement empire in 13
countries, its chief executive said.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenyan shares rose to hit a 7-month high on Thursday lifted by a return
of institutional investors in the bourse, while the shilling held
steady within recent ranges against the dollar.
* The yield on a new two-year bond is expected to plummet at a
highly subscribed sale this month as the central bank, keen on bringing
down the cost of domestic borrowing, rejects less favourable bids, traders
said.
GHANA MARKETS
Shares in pan-African Ecobank Transnational Incorporated fall
after recent gains, dragging the GSE Composite Index lower for
the fourth consecutive session.
UGANDA MARKETS
* The Ugandan shilling edged down against the dollar on Thursday as
greenback demand from the manufacturing and energy sectors outstripped
inflows from offshore investors who participated in this week's Treasury
bill auction.
* Uganda offers 3-yr Treasury bond for auction.
