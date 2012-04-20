The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - For stores from Reuters Africa Invesment Summit, click on GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell and commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar slipped on Friday after disappointing U.S. economic data stirred doubts about the strength of the recovery. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent held above $118 per barrel on Friday, with prices headed for their steepest weekly drop in more than three months as fears that the euro zone debt crisis could flare up again dented the demand outlook.

SUDAN CONFLICT Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir all but declared war against his newly independent neighbour on Thursday, vowing to teach South Sudan a "final lesson by force" after it occupied a disputed oil field.

EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Nigeria's naira strengthened to 157.15 to the dollar on Thursday on the back of large dollar flows from energy companies, but dealers said it would probably weaken a little next week because of demand for the local currency. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand and government bonds slipped on Thursday, taking a break after sharp rallies earlier in the week and as investors fretted about the euro zone debt crisis. * South African stocks ticked up on Thursday for a third day running, boosted by solid demand at a Spanish bond sale and led by the likes of miner BHP Billiton , which extended gains from the previous session on better-than-expected output figures.

NIGERIA MARKETS * Citibank is working on a number of mandates to issue Eurobonds for Nigerian banks as the banking sector recovers from financial turmoil, its country officer told Reuters on Thursday. * Nigeria's all-share index rallies the third consecutive day in a row by 1.40 percent to 21,388.88 points, a new four-week high, buoyed by gains in mostly banking stocks as investors react to planned Eurobond issuance by First Bank , traders said. * Nigeria to raise 90 bln naira in bonds next week. * Pan-African lender United Bank for Africa is in talks with billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, for a partnership to provide banking services to his Dangote Cement empire in 13 countries, its chief executive said. KENYA MARKETS * Kenyan shares rose to hit a 7-month high on Thursday lifted by a return of institutional investors in the bourse, while the shilling held steady within recent ranges against the dollar. * The yield on a new two-year bond is expected to plummet at a highly subscribed sale this month as the central bank, keen on bringing down the cost of domestic borrowing, rejects less favourable bids, traders said. GHANA MARKETS Shares in pan-African Ecobank Transnational Incorporated fall after recent gains, dragging the GSE Composite Index lower for the fourth consecutive session. UGANDA MARKETS * The Ugandan shilling edged down against the dollar on Thursday as greenback demand from the manufacturing and energy sectors outstripped inflows from offshore investors who participated in this week's Treasury bill auction. * Uganda offers 3-yr Treasury bond for auction.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on