NAIROBI, April 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
EVENTS:
*MAURITIUS - Central Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills
worth 500 million rupees.
*KENYA - Sale of shares in Kenya Airways' rights issue,
meant to raise $250 million, closes.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks which jumped
overnight on strong U.S. housing data and earnings, but concerns over
the health of European banks weighed on investor risk appetite after
Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's rating.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude dropped on Friday to trade just above $119 a barrel on
renewed fears about the state of the debt-ravaged euro zone economies
following a downgrade of Spain's credit rating.
SUDAN, SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
The United States on Thursday circulated to the U.N. Security Council
a draft resolution that warns Sudan and South Sudan of sanctions if
they do not comply with African Union demands to swiftly stop border
clashes and resolve their many disputes.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand ended weaker against the dollar on Thursday,
bouncing back from a big resistance area partly as dealers squared
their positions before a long weekend.
Meanwhile, stocks rose 0.8 percent on Thursday with gold producers
like AngloGold Ashanti lifted by a rally in the price of
bullion, but gains were tempered by falls in this year's top gainers.
South African financial markets are closed for a national holiday
on Friday, and trading will resume on April 30.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria sold 90 billion naira ($572.70 million) worth of debt paper
maturing in 2014, 2017 and 2022 at its regular auction on Wednesday,
with mixed returns on the bonds, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said
on Thursday.
Also, Nigeria's stock index climbed to a seven and a
half month high on Thursday, lifted by gains in the banking sector and
an increase in foreign capital inflows.
NIGERIA BANKING
Nigeria's Skye Bank has raised $100 million in debt from
a multilateral institution at a floating coupon rate of 6.3 percent
for seven-years to boost its capital, its chief executive Kehinde
Durosinmi-Etti said on Thursday.
The bank also said it will boost return on equity (ROE) to around
15 percent by the year-end from 4.7 percent in 2011 and grow its loan
book by 30 percent.
NIGERIA POWER PRIVATISATION
Nigerian government agencies owe the state power firm $140 million in
unpaid electricity bills, the power minister said on Thursday,
hampering privatisation plans seen as vital for overhauling the
country's dilapidated power sector.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Suicide car bombers targeted the offices of Nigerian newspaper This
Day in the capital Abuja and northern city of Kaduna on Thursday,
killing at least four people in apparently coordinated strikes.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling closed trade at 83.20/40 per dollar on
Thursday, from Wednesday's close of 83.25/35, while the Nairobi's
Securities Exchange's main NSE 20-Share fell 0.6 percent to
3,557.13 points on poor foreign investor interest across most blue
chips and a dip in heavily weighted banking stocks.
KENYA BANKS
Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Equity Bank
predicted strong profits this year after a resilient performance in
the first quarter in the face of high interest rates and inflation.
EAST AFRICA STOCK EXCHANGES
Three east African bourses aim to set up alternative markets focused
on fast-growing companies this year, a move they hope will also boost
liquidity and draw more business.
GHANA MARKETS
Profit-taking in banking and energy stocks pushed the Ghana Stock
Exchange Composite Index lower, ending a three-session rally.
The benchmark index fell 9.68 points, or 0.91 percent, to 1,055.89
points while the GSE Financial Stocks Index slipped 12.4 points, or
1.3 percent, to 921.77 points.
UGANDA ECONOMY
Uganda's rate of economic growth is expected to rise slightly during
the next fiscal year as the country ramps up investments in
transportation infrastructure, energy and education, the finance
ministry said on Thursday.
GHANA REFINERY
Ghana's state-run 45,000 barrel-per-day Tema Oil Refinery will resume
crude processing by Monday, the plant's managing director said on
Thursday, following a two-week shutdown.
CAMEROON MINING
Sundance Resources Ltd moved a step closer toward starting
construction on its Mbalam iron ore project in west Africa and selling
the business to China's Hanlong Mining, after signing off on key terms
with the Cameroon government.
MOZAMBIQUE POWER SUPPLY
Mozambique's electricity supply will stay limited until the end of the
decade with demand rising rapidly and as new big hydro projects face
delays, a senior official at state-owned utility Electricidad de
Mocambique (EDM) said.
