The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
GHANA - Expected to release the latest Producer
Price Index data as well as first quarter GDP
numbers.
UGANDA - The central bank sells Treasury bills of
various tenors worth 120 billion shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Wednesday but the euro was
capped as investors concluded a European summit
this week will fail to take concrete action to
resolve the euro zone debt crisis, with Germany
staunchly opposed to sharing the region's debt
burden.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell below $93 per barrel on Wednesday
as heightened concerns that European leaders would
fail to resolve the region's intractable debt
crisis at a key meet this week offset tighter
North Sea oil supply.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand firmed slightly against the
dollar but stayed within its previous range, with
investors waiting on political meetings towards
the end of the week that are expected to give
signals on the domestic economic outlook.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks ended flat as the fragile
recovery staged in the previous session was pulled
back by a bleak outlook for the country's major
banks.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's beleaguered naira, bonds and stock
market are likely to see little relief in coming
months as jittery investors worried it could be
hit by falling oil prices continue to sell off
positions.
NIGERIA TREASURY BILLS
Nigeria plans to raise 134.56 billion naira
($827.27 million) in Treasury bills ranging from
3-month to 1-year maturities at its regular
bi-monthly debt auction on Wednesday, the central
bank said.
NIGERIA OIL
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is replacing
the managing director of state oil company
Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) and three
other senior directors, the presidency said.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's benchmark NSE-20 share index
closed at a fresh high for 2012, thanks to bets
that interest rates will start falling soon, while
the shilling barely moved against the dollar.
IVORY COAST DEBT
Ivory Coast will receive more than 2.15 trillion
CFA francs ($4.09 billion) in debt reduction after
meeting conditions under the IMF-World Bank
Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) scheme, both
institutions said.
MAURITIUS RATING
Moody's Investors Service upgraded the government
bond ratings of Mauritius to Baa1 from Baa2 on
Tuesday, citing a stronger institutional
framework.
ZAMBIA POLITICS
A Zambian court overturned the suspension of the
country's leading opposition party, the latest
twist in a political saga that has unnerved
investors in Africa's largest copper producer.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on