The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - The central bank sells 2 billion shillings
($23.77 million)in 91-day Treasury bills.
ZAMBIA - The central bank auctions Treasury bills
of various maturities at its weekly auction.
* Also expecting the latest inflation data for
Zambia.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Thursday on encouraging U.S.
economic data, but prices were capped with
investors tense ahead of a European Union summit
of leaders deeply divided on how to tackle the
long euro zone debt crisis and stop it from
spreading.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude stayed above $93 per barrel on
Thursday after rallying on an output cut by Norway
and positive economic data from the United States,
while investors eyed a summit of EU leaders that
is unlikely to produce concrete measures to
contain the bloc's protracted debt crisis.
[ID: nL3E8HS0UZ]
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South African government bond yields rallied
towards all-time lows as global consumer inflation
showed signs of easing, raising prospects of
further monetary easing.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks edged lower as investors
dumped resource stocks over markets jitters that a
European summit will fail to end the region's debt
crisis and Absa Group led banking shares
lower for a second session.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira currency firmed against
the U.S dollar on the interbank foreign exchange
market, supported by large dollar sales by units
of two energy multinational companies and a
slowdown in demand.
NIGERIA SECURITY
The Nigerian army said it killed 17 suspected
Islamist militants in gun battles in the northern
city of Kano overnight, and militants shot dead
one policeman.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling gained slightly against
the dollar on Wednesday, supported by the central
bank's mopping up of liquidity, while shares rose
for a fourth straight session.
KENYA TBILLS
Demand for Kenya's six-month Treasury bills
plunged at an auction after commercial
banks put their cash into repurchase agreements of
up to one month duration offered by the central
bank to mop up excess liquidity.
KENOLKOBIL TAKEOVER
Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil is
confident that Switzerland-based Puma Energy's bid
to take it over will be completed, it said on
Wednesday, a day after its workers went to court
to block the deal.
GHANA ECONOMY
Ghana's economy grew 8.7 percent year-on-year in
the first quarter of 2012 while a sharp rise in
producer prices underlined persistent inflationary
pressures, the West African country's national
statistics office said.
IVORY COAST EUROBOND
Ivory Coast's $2.3 billion defaulted bond rose
sharply to a record high on Wednesday on news the
country would receive over $4 billion in debt
reduction from lenders and expectations it will
resume coupon payments on its bond.
TANZANIA TBILLS
The Bank of Tanzania issued the following results
for a ten-year treasury bond auctioned on
Wednesday for a total amount of 15 billion
shillings ($9.54 million).
ANGOLA ECONOMY POLL
Angola is set to return to strong economic growth
this year as a rebound in crude output opens up
new oil fields and existing ones complete
maintenance cycles, a Reuters poll showed.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)