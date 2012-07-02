NAIROBI, July 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
ZIMBABWE - The IMF is expected to release a statement on Zimbabwe
UGANDA - Interest rate decision to be announced by the central bank
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Monday with sentiment brightening at the start
of the third quarter after Europe leaders agreed to shore up the
region's troubled banks, but the euro gave up some of its gains
amid concerns that the debt crisis is still far from over.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude dropped towards $96 a barrel on Monday as weak factory
data from top energy consumer China spurred caution, after oil
prices posted their fourth biggest daily gain on record in the
prior session.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand jumped as much as 2.7 percent against the
dollar, recording it's biggest daily gain since late November 2011
as renewed optimism about a solution to Europe's debt problems
fired up risk appetite.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria sold a total of 134.56 billion naira in treasury bills with
maturities ranging from three months to one year at its bi-monthly
auction, with yield performance mixed compared with the previous
auction, the central bank said.
KENYA ECONOMY
Kenya's economic growth slowed in the first quarter of 2012 from a
year ago and data showed inflation had slowed further in June,
strengthening the case for a start to monetary policy easing.
KENYA SECURITY
Masked assailants launched simultaneous gun and grenade raids on
two churches in a Kenyan town on Sunday, killing at least 17 people
in the worst attack in the country since Kenya sent troops into
Somalia to crush al Shabaab militants. [ID: nL6E8I1095]
UGANDA
Falling food prices in Uganda helped to slow year-on-year inflation
to 18 percent in June, the government said on Friday,
signalling that policymakers will cut interest rates when they meet
on Monday.
IVORY COAST DEBT
The Paris Club of creditor nations said on Friday it had agreed to
cancel nearly all of the Ivory Coast's debt and that, including
bilateral deals, the west African nation's debt would be reduced to
$6.497 billion.
SUDAN
Sudanese police fired teargas at protesters angered by rising
prices on Sunday, witnesses said, after a senior official accused
"Zionist institutions" of fanning anti-government demonstrations
which echo Arab Spring unrest elsewhere. [
MAURITIUS
Mauritius trimmed its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.5
percent from 3.6 percent, blaming the slowdown in European markets
for weak first quarter growth figures.
