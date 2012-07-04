NAIROBI, July 4 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe's chamber of mines is expected to release
production figures for gold and other key metals for the first six
months of 2012
KENYA- Central Bank of Kenya will auction 182-day Treasury bills
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains for a third day in
a row, as investors kept hopes high for more monetary policy
stimulus to support the faltering global economy, ahead of a policy
meeting by the European Central Bank.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude remained steady at $100 per barrel on Wednesday as weak
global economic data fuelled expectations of a stimulus response by
central banks, and as supply disruption worries on rising tensions
over Iran's nuclear programme supported prices, offsetting demand
concerns.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand rallied as much as 1.1 percent against the
dollar to its strongest level in 7-1/2 weeks, boosted by increased
demand from local companies repatriating their foreign currency to
meet corporate year-end needs. [ID: nL6E8I3BFZ]
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks gained 1 percent as a surge in new vehicle
sales drove prices of automobile retailers such as Imperial
Holdings higher.
NIGERIA BANKS
Nigeria's state-backed "bad bank" said it may list three lenders
that were nationalised as part of a bailout in 2009, instead of
selling them to rivals, as it seeks to determine fair value for the
banks.
NIGERIA SECURITY
An explosion rocked a shopping mall in an upmarket district of the
Nigerian capital Abuja, the emergency services said, but there were
no immediate reports of casualties.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares hit a 12-month high, propelled by gains in blue chip
firms, while the shilling finished the day unchanged as the market
awaited a key rate decision later in the week.
MAURITIUS CREDIT LINE
The Bank of Mauritius has offered the country's banks a foreign
currency credit line worth 600 million euros to help exporters
refinance loans in the face of pressure from the euro zone crisis,
a central bank official said.
ZIMBABWE
Zimbabwe has given foreign-owned banks one year to hand over 51
percent stakes to locals, according to a government notice, as
President Robert Mugabe ramps up a drive to force all foreign-owned
businesses to surrender majority control to blacks.
SUDAN SUKUK
Sudan's latest issue of Islamic "sukuk" bonds was fully subscribed
and raised the Sudanese pound equivalent of about $160 million, and
two more such issues are planned this year to help make up for the
loss of oil revenue, a debt official said. [ID: nL6E8I39JQ]
UGANDA RATES
The Bank of Uganda cut its benchmark lending rate for
the second month in a row and said more gradual policy easing was
on the cards as inflation slowed further in the coming year.
