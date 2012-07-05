NAIROBI, July 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia to auction 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills. KENYA- The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets to set rates. GLOBAL MARKETS A rally in Asian shares fizzled out on Thursday as markets marked time before the European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day, with the euro staying pressured by widespread expectations of a rate cut to support fragile euro zone growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures were steady below $100 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday as fresh evidence of weakness in European economies triggered demand concerns, even as investors kept up hopes for stimulus measures to counter fragile global growth.

EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand eased slightly from a 7-week high against the dollar on Wednesday but looked set to hold its ground due to strong appetite for domestic debt from investors becoming less concerned about the euro zone debt crisis. Yields on South African bonds hit fresh lows, driven by offshore investors piling into local debt to chase higher yields. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks finished slightly firmer on Wednesday but banks including Nedbank tumbled on lingering profit worries while investors kept a vigil in waiting for European rate decisions for direction. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria's naira firmed against the greenback on the interbank market, after dollar sales by the central bank and two oil firms boosted liquidity amid lacklustre demand, traders said.

NIGERIA BONDS Nigeria plans to auction 254.61 billion naira ($1.57 billion) in treasury bills with maturities ranging from three months to one year at its bi-monthly debt auction on July 12, the central bank said in a public notice. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling gained against the dollar, lifted by earnings from farm exports, while shares edged up and equity market participants said a possible interest rate cut this week could boost them further. KENYA BONDS The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills

rose to 13.0 percent in a massivley under-subscribed sale from 12.431 percent at the previous auction in June, the central bank said. KENYA OIL Kenya is cancelling an agreement to import 4 million tonnes of Iranian crude oil per year because of international sanctions against Iran, its top energy official said. [ID: nL6E8I46ST] TANZANIA ENERGY Tanzania lowered marginally the cap on the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene, citing a stronger local currency and lower freight costs, the energy regulator said.

