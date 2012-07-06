NAIROBI, July 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS - Mauritius to announce inflation rate for June.
RWANDA - Bank of Rwanda holds monetary policy meeting to announce
benchmark repo rate
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slipped on Friday, taking their cue from falls
overnight in global stock markets.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell more than $1 to below $100 per barrel on Friday as
stimulus moves by central banks failed to allay investor concerns
about demand, although supply worries stemming from a labour
dispute in Norway are expected to check losses.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
The rand was slightly firmer within a recent range, reacting to
international central banks lowering interest rates and pumping
more money into markets to try and boost growth.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African shares gained slight ground, buoyed by three global
central bank rate cuts to jump start economic activity, boosting
miners such as Kumba Iron Ore .
NIGERIA BONDS
Nigeria plans to raise between 200 billion and 280 billion naira
($1.23 billion - $1.72 billion) in sovereign bonds
ranging between 5 and 10 years in the third quarter of the year,
the Debt Management Office (DMO) said, less than its second quarter
debt issuance.
KENYA RATES
Kenya's central bank declared a measure of victory over high
inflation and currency volatility after a months-long battle,
cutting its benchmark lending rate by a bigger-than-expected one
and a half percentage points.
KENYA CURRENCY
The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar in
after-hours trading after the central bank cut its key lending rate
for the first time since January last year, and is seen losing more
ground.
SUDAN OIL
Sudan has signed oil exploration and production-sharing deals with
foreign companies on nine blocks, a senior oil official said,
sealing investments of $1 billion in Sudan, which is struggling to
deal with a big loss in oil revenues.
IVORY COAST BOND
Ivory Coast has made a good faith payment of $2.1 million against
outstanding arrears on its defaulted $2.3 billion Eurobond
, in addition to its payment of the June coupon,
the west African country's finance minister said.
