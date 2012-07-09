NAIROBI, July 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
EVENTS:
*ETHIOPIA - Start of the 19th African Union Summit meetings in Addis
Ababa after the withdrawal of the offer by Malawi to host them over its
objections to the planned attendance of Sudan's wanted president Omar
Hassan al-Bashir. Runs until July 16.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro slumped on Monday as sluggish U.S. jobs data
and cooling inflation in China deepened worries about slowing global
economic growth and reinforced risk aversion ahead of a meeting aimed at
defining steps to shore up Europe's banks.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude climbed toward $99 a barrel on Monday as failed labour talks
in Norway stoked worries of a total output shutdown, while hopes China
would ease monetary policy and improve fuel demand also supported
prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA DEBT
Demand for Kenyan debt is likely to remain muted as long as the central
bank continues to mop up liquidity. In Nigeria, yields are expected to
be flat next week as the market looks forward to inflation data and a
central bank interest rate decision.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African shares ended flat on Friday after a volatile session that
saw investors spooked by disappointing U.S. employment data pull
resource firms such as Harmony Gold , lower.
The rand fell as much as 1.75 percent to a 7-day trough against the
dollar on Friday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers hit global
risk sentiment, sending investors scurrying to safe haven assets.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's interbank lending rates rose slightly this week to an average
of 15.33 percent, from 15.16 percent last week, as naira liquidity fell,
on large outflows to foreign exchange purchases, traders said on Friday.
The naira closed up 0.75 percent against the dollar on the interbank
market on Friday, after a surge of dollar inflows from foreign investors
positioning to buy treasury bills, dealers said.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Italian oil major Eni said on Sunday there has been an oil
spill on its Nembe-Obama pipeline in Nigeria's onshore Niger Delta due
to sabotage.
NIGERIA SECURITY
A Nigerian senator and several other people were killed on Sunday when
gunmen attacked a mass burial for 63 victims of violence the previous
day in ethnically mixed Plateau state, a government official said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling rebounded 1 percent from its session low on
Friday to close firmer against the dollar, as investors began
liquidating some dollar positions following the shilling's rate-cut
induced dip.
The shilling closed at 84.00/20 per dollar, stronger than Thursday's
close of 84.15/35.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index
finished the day almost flat, having shed two points to close at
3,793.32 points.
KENYA SOMALIA OIL EXPLORATION
Somalia's government accused Kenya on Friday of awarding offshore oil
and gas exploration blocks illegally to multinationals Total and Eni
because the concessions lie in waters claimed by Somalia.
UGANDA POWER FIRM LISTING
Uganda's sole power distributor Umeme plans to list this year on the
Uganda and Nairobi stock exchanges as it looks to raise capital to
finance the country's electricity network, its managing director said on
Friday.
RWANDA REPO RATE
Rwanda central bank held its key repo rate at 7.50 percent
on Friday, saying while there was a general easing of price pressures
there would be no cuts until the inflation rate falls were entrenched
domestically and regionally.
MAURITIUS INFLATION
The average annual inflation rate in Mauritius fell in June
for a seventh straight month, to 5.1 percent, the statistics office said
on Friday.
SEYCHELLES INFLATION
Consumer prices in Seychelles rose 0.2 percent in June from the previous
month, increasing the year-on-year inflation rate to 8.9
percent, official data showed on Friday.
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO FIGHTING
Rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo seized a second town from
fleeing government forces on Sunday, witnesses and a rebel spokesman
said, a further embarrassment for the U.N.-backed army after the
insurgents took a mineral transit town.
CAMEROON MINING
More than three years on and a $4.3 billion project to build a bauxite
mining and alumina refinery in Cameroon is still waiting for a mining
permit, a company executive said on Friday.
