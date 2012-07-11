NAIROBI, July 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*GHANA - Ghana due to release June inflation data anytime starting
Wednesday.
*UGANDA - Bank of Uganda auctions Treasury bills worth a total 80 billion
shillings.
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 3
billion shillings.
*TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania auctions a five-year Treasury bond worth 30
billion shillings.
*KENYA - Real estate firm HassConsult releases its property index for the
second quarter of 2012, which it says is expected to show a sharp rise in
rental prices in the country.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Wednesday on worries that the global economic slowdown
will erode corporate earnings, with the market unconvinced the euro zone can
decisively bring down struggling member states' borrowing costs even after
yields pulled back.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent rose above $98 a barrel on Wednesday, recovering slightly from the
previous session's losses, ahead of U.S. inventory data that is expected to
show crude stocks shrinking for a third week in the world's largest oil
consumer.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
Yields on South Africa's benchmark bonds fell to a record low on Tuesday as
offshore inflows continued to pour into the debt market, helping the rand
firm slightly.
South African stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday, led by gold
producer Gold Fields and supermarket chain Shoprite after
better-than-expected data from Britain boosted markets and outshone news of
a slowdown in China.
NIGERIA STANBIC BANK
Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC Bank , said on Tuesday it will seek
shareholders' approval to transfer its subsidiaries into a newly-formed
holding company, in line with regulatory requirements to separate core
lending from other businesses.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was flat on Tuesday but was expected to gain
against the dollar in the next few days as the central bank soaks up excess
liquidity from the market.
The shilling closed at 83.80/84.00 per dollar, barely changed from
Monday's close of 83.85/84.05.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index was
down 1.73 points to close at 3,789.33.
KENYA REMITTANCES
Kenyans abroad sent home $101 million in May, a 47 percent jump from the
same month a year ago, and up from the previous month, central bank data
showed on Tuesday.
KENYA TELECOMS
The number of mobile phone subscribers in Kenya rose nearly 16 percent in
the first quarter of this year from a year ago, the telecom industry
regulator said on Tuesday.
GHANA COCOA
Ghana's minor mid-cocoa output for the 2012 season is expected to fall 60
percent to 42,000 tonnes, compared with about 107,000 tonnes harvested in
the previous seasons, three sources close to industry regulator Cocobod said
on Tuesday.
ZAMBIA CURRENCY
A new law in Zambia limiting the use of dollars in everyday transactions has
triggered a dramatic 8 percent rally in the kwacha in the past week, and
other African countries struggling with weakening currencies are taking
note.
MALAWI CENTRAL BANK RATE
Malawi's central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate to 21 percent
from 16 percent, trying to put the economy on a more stable footing after a
sharp devaluation of its kwacha currency.
MALAWI FUEL PRICES
Malawi has reduced the price of fuel by an average of six percent, the
energy authority said Tuesday, citing a depreciation of the kwacha currency
against the U.S dollar and a fall in international petroleum prices.
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO CONFLICT
Authorities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo accused neighbouring
Rwanda on Tuesday of "invading" a volatile border area, portraying an
advancing insurgency as a Rwandan military operation.
