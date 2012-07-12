NAIROBI, July 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
EVENTS:
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion
shillings.
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 400
million rupees.
*ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 91-,182-,273- and 364-day Treasury bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slid on Thursday as a surprise rate cut from South Korea and an
unexpected slump in Australian employment deepened worries about global
economic growth.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude stayed above $100 per barrel on Thursday, after a more than 2
percent rally in the prior session, as uncertainty over whether the U.S.
Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures curbed investor appetites
for riskier assets.
EMERGING MARKETS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African government bond yields hit record lows on Wednesday on strong
foreign demand ahead of the country's inclusion in Citi's World Government
Bond Index on Oct. 1, while the rand weakened a touch on the day.
South African stocks slipped nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, as investors
continued to hit Exxaro Resources and other miners over worries that
slowing commodities demand would erase profits.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira eased to its lowest in a week against the U.S
dollar on the interbank market on renewed demand for the greenback and
despite large forex sales by a unit of Royal Dutch Shell.
NIGERIA OIL LAW
Nigeria's cabinet has approved a final draft of an oil law, years in the
making, that will be sent to President Goodluck Jonathan before going to
parliament in a few days, the oil minister said on Wednesday.
NIGERIA BANKS
Nigerian lender Diamond Bank said on Wednesday first-half pretax
profit rose fourfold to 9.99 billion naira ($62 million), lifting its shares
4.8 percent to 2.41 naira.
Also, shares in United Bank for Africa (UBA) rose to near the
maximum allowed after the lender said pre-tax profit for the first half of
the year more than doubled to 31.84 billion naira ($198 mln).
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares snapped a three-day streak of modest losses to edge up by six
points on Wednesday, helped by gains in small companies, while the shilling
held steady against the dollar.
The benchmark NSE-20 share index closed at 3,797.40 points, clawing
back all its losses from the previous three sessions.
The shillings closed at 83.90/84.00 per dollar, barely changed from
Tuesday's close of 83.85/84.05.
The weighted average yield on the 182-day Treasury bills
jumped to 12.354 percent from 11.415 percent last week, amid low investor
demand, the central bank said.
KENYA REAL ESTATE
Kenya's house prices were almost flat in the second quarter of 2012, in sharp
contrast to double-digit growth last year, while rental prices rose as buyers
hurt by high interest rates opted to rent.
MAURITIUS INVESTMENT
Mauritius expects this year's foreign direct investments to at least match
those of 2011 despite the global slowdown, with money flowing into a new
range of sectors of the diversifying Indian Ocean island economy.
GHANA MARKETS
Ghana's cedi held steady on Wednesday against the dollar as sales of the
greenback by local mines temporarily helped to ease pressure on the local
unit, traders said.
GHANA INFLATION
Ghana's annual inflation rate rose for a fourth straight month in June,
hitting 9.4 percent, data showed on Wednesday, but the government's deputy
statistician said inflation should start to fall with the start of the cocoa
harvest this month.
ZAMBIA CURRENCY
Zambia's government is happy with the near-10 percent appreciation of the
kwacha against the dollar this month, and does not believe it will strengthen
to the point that exporters suffer, deputy finance minister Miles Sampa said
on Wednesday.
MOZAMBIQUE LENDING RATE
Mozambique's central bank cut its key lending rate by 100 basis points to
11.5 percent on Wednesday, citing a stable inflation outlook in coming months
and a need to consolidate measures already taken to stimulate economic
growth.
NAMIBIA BOND
Namibia plans to issue a debut rand-denominated bond next month to help to
fund its budget deficit, expanding its investor base beyond its borders after
a successful Eurobond last year, Deputy Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein
said on Wednesday.
