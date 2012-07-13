NAIROBI, July 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth 400 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the Australian dollar jumped on Friday after China's second-quarter gross domestic product data landed in line with forecasts. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $101 a barrel on Friday as China grew at its slowest pace in three years, reinforcing fears that a global economic slowdown could hurt fuel demand. AFRICA CURRENCIES Dollar sales by local mines in Ghana next week could lead to a pause in the cedi's downward spiral, while reduced investor risk appetite could hurt the Zambian kwacha, which hit its highest level in more than a year this week.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's broad All-share index .JALSH slid 1 percent on Thursday, hitting its lowest level in two weeks as investors continued to dump miners such as Exxaro Resources on worries about faltering global demand.

South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.6 percent against the dollar on Thursday, hitting its weakest level in nearly two weeks as expectations of near-term U.S. monetary easing were pared back, enabling a broad-based dollar rally. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's share index rose 1.08 percent to 22,493 points on positive half-year earnings in the banking sector, driving up volumes.

NIGERIA RUSAL Russia's Foreign Ministry warned Nigeria on Thursday of potential damage to bilateral relations and urged action against a court decision that stripped the world's largest aluminium producer, Russia's Rusal , of its core African asset. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Thursday, primarily because of energy sector importers' need for the U.S. currency, while shares inched up for a second straight session.

The shilling closed at 84.00/20 per dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 83.80/84.00.

On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index

gained 0.2 percent to close at 3,802.96 points, lifted by investors taking positions ahead of companies' half year financial results.

Also, the weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bill rose to 12.001 percent at auction, from 10.835 percent last week, the central bank said. EAST AFRICA RAILWAY Rift Valley Railways is to spend $62 million buying new wagons and restoring old ones to help it win a bigger share of the region's freight market, the Kenyan firm said on Thursday. KENYA-ETHIOPIA POWER LINE The World Bank on Thursday approved loans totaling $684 million for Ethiopia and Kenya to finance a cross-border power line, the first phase of a $1.3 billion project to develop a regional power grid in East Africa. GHANA PETROSA South Africa's PetroSA is in talks to buy assets in Ghana from Sabre Oil and Gas, including a stake in the lucrative Jubilee field, the head of the government-owned oil group said on Thursday. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO CONFLICT The Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and neighbouring states called on Thursday for the creation of an international military force to eliminate armed rebels in the DRC's turbulent east. TOGO GOVERNMENT RESIGNATION Togo's prime minister and government have resigned to broaden the leadership ahead of the next parliamentary election, the president's office said on Thursday.

The west African state is to hold parliamentary elections in October. There have been a series of protests in the former French colony in the past few weeks as opposition groups seek to reverse changes to voting rules. GUINEA MINING West Africa focused-gold miner Avocet Mining Plc expects to cut spending on exploration projects in Guinea and might even sell its assets in the country to preserve cash, its chief executive said. CAMEROON OIL TERMINAL The Cameroon state oil company said it had reached an agreement with independent producer Perenco to buy a 1.8 million barrel floating oil storage and loading terminal and erect it in the Rio del Rey basin, where it will help oil companies cut costs. ZAMBIA COPPER MINING A Chinese company plans to invest $100 million in a Zambian mining project that will produce 600 tonnes of copper cathodes a year, a government agency said on Thursday.

