NAIROBI, July 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares surged and the euro recovered on Tuesday as investors covered short positions and hunted for bargains while awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy expected later in the day. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose on Tuesday, staying above $103 per barrel on hopes of more policy steps by central banks to stimulate global economic growth ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Bond sales in Uganda and Nigeria next week are expected to be well received, while in Kenya investors continue to shun Treasury bills in favour of longer-term repos. SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks were little changed on Monday, as a jump in FirstRand

and other banks was outweighed by another decline in miners such as Assore , which have been hit by concerns about declining Chinese demand.

South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Monday and bond yields fell to record lows ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony this week, which investors hoping will hint at another round of U.S. stimulus. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira currency firmed against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday, supported by ample dollar sales by two energy companies to some lenders. ANGOLA IMF Angola's economic prospects this year "remain favorable" despite a recent easing in global oil prices, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, and called on the government to improve the transparency of how it manages its oil profits.

ANGOLA OPEC OPEC's petroleum exports jumped in value by 40 percent in 2011 year-on-year and the producers' GDP climbed 18 percent, according to their latest report, before a further increase in supplies this year that could bolster income further.

KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Monday after the central bank absorbed excess shilling liquidity, while stocks edged higher led by mobile operator Safaricom . KENYA OIL EXPLORATION Kenya plans to gazette and auction off new blocks for oil and gas exploration, an energy ministry official said on Monday, after finds earlier this year led to avid interest in previous auctions. GHANA ECONOMY Ghana will unveil extra spending for 2012, its finance minister said, pushing the budget deficit above an IMF-sanctioned target and eroding confidence in the country's ability to keep its fiscal house in order in the run-up to elections.

TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzanian inflation fell for the sixth straight month in June, helped by lower food and energy costs, but analysts expect prices to remain under pressure in the coming months over global fuel costs. UGNDA AfDB BOND The African Development Bank (AfDB) plans to sell a 10-year, 12.5 billion Ugandan shilling ($5 million) bond this week, the first issue from its new 125 billion shilling issuance programme, a bank official said on Monday.

MOZAMBIQUE GAS Royal Dutch/Shell abandoned its bid for Cove Energy Plc on Monday, leaving smaller Thai rival PTT to complete a $1.9 billion takeover and fuelling talk it has found a new way to access east Africa's gas discovery boom.

MALAWI IMF Aid from major donors is flowing back to Malawi after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) backed the southern African country's economic policies and efforts to seek financing, Malawian ministers said on Monday. ZIMBABWE GOLD Zimbabwe's gold production rose 29 percent to 7.2 tonnes in the first six months of this year, generating $377 million in revenue, data from the mining chamber showed on Monday.

