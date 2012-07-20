NAIROBI, July 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
EVENTS
Kenya - Weekly Forex reserve table.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares eased on Friday but were poised for their biggest weekly
gain since January, as strong U.S. corporate earnings lifted the S&P
500 to a 2-1/2 month high while Spain's fiscal woes kept the euro
under pressure.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held above $107 on Friday, edging lower after a surge of
20 percent in four weeks prompted some selling as Israel signalled it
would not rush into any open conflict over a deadly attack on its
citizens, easing geopolitical worries.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA FX WEEKAHEAD
Kenya's shilling is expected to come under pressure next week as
energy importers buy dollars for month-end payments while in Uganda
subdued demand for the dollar is likely to keep the shilling trading
within a tight range.
AFRICA MONEY
To hike or not to hike? That is the question facing shop-owner Baldwin
Goku as he weighs the prices of the Chinese electrical goods in his
shop in Accra's Okaishie market.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks booked their highest close in a month on
Thursday, rising nearly one percent as investors pushed into defensive
shares like Aspen Pharmacare, given nagging concerns about the global
economy.
South African government bond yields hit record lows on Thursday
while the rand weakened against the dollar after the central bank
unexpectedly cut its key lending rate and sounded a dovish tone on
inflation while trimming its economic growth forecasts.
NIGERIA OIL
* Nigeria's excess crude account (ECA), used to buffer Africa's second
biggest economy against oil price shocks, contains $6.9 billion, up
from $5.3 billion on June 20, Minister of State for Finance Yerima
Ngama said on Thursday.
* Nigeria's parliament acknowledged receipt of the long-delayed
Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on Thursday but will not begin debating
it until Sept. 17 when it returns from recess.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan stock market rose 1 percent to a year high on Thursday, as
investors anticipated positive results at the beginning of the
corporate earnings
period, while the shilling traded flat, supported by tax
payments.
KENYA T-BILLS
The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills
rose to 12.929 percent at in an oversubscribed auction, from 12.001
percent last week, the central bank said on Thursday.
KENYA POWER TARIFFS
Kenya Power, the country's electricity distribution company, said on
Thursday it would reduce power tariffs by 10 percent by the end of the
year, but warned that plan could change depending on whether energy
prices kept dropping.
UGANDA REFINERY
Uganda is confident its planned refinery with a 120,000-barrel per day
capacity will attract investors, the oil minister said on Thursday,
rejecting arguments by British explorer Tullow Oil that a
plant of more than 60,000 bpd will not be viable.
MAURITIUS T-BILL
The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills rose
to 3.34 percent at auction on Thursday from 3.30 percent at the
previous sale, the central bank said.
ZAMBIA INFLATION
Zambian inflation will remain around 6 percent in 2012 in line with
the government's target of 7 percent, the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) said on Thursday.
TANZANIA, MOZAMBIQUE GAS
Senior EU officials began a three-day visit to Mozambique and Tanzania
on Thursday as the European Union looks to bolster aid and development
in a rapidly growing region of Africa that sits on vast reserves of
offshore gas.
MALAWI INFLATION
Malawi's inflation rate accelerated in June to 20.1 percent from 17.3
percent in May as a prices maintained their upward march because of a
devaluation of the kwacha currency, the National Statistical Office
(NSO) said on Thursday.
($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)
($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)