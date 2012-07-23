NAIROBI, July 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slid and the euro hovered near multi-year lows hit in
early trade on Monday, as Spain sparked concerns about its ability to
stave off a sovereign bailout after two indebted regions sought
financial assistance from the central government.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped to $105 per barrel on Monday as economic concerns
returned to the forefront on fresh fears that Spain may not be able to
avoid a costly bailout, which could have repercussions on oil demand
in the region.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks declined for the first time in three sessions,
edging down 0.3 percent as Standard Bank and other lenders
extended losses on expectations they will be squeezed by lower
interest rates.
South Africa's rand weakened more than 1.1 percent against the dollar
but was cushioned from further losses by strong foreign demand for
local bonds which are still offering significant yields despite a
surprise interest rate cut.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian stocks ended a week-long rally, slipping 0.01 percent to
23,096 on profit-taking in heavyweight banking shares after the index
hit an 11 month high last week.
NIGERIA OIL
A Nigerian fuel importers' union said on Friday it would shut down
jetties and depots from July 23 if the government did not pay
outstanding gasoline subsidy payments, which are a massive drain on
Africa's second biggest economy.
KENYA MARKETS
The Nairobi Securities Exchange set a new year-high
on Friday as investors picked up shares ahead of the corporate
earnings period, while the shilling , which traded flat, was
expected to weaken.
MADAGASCAR SECURITY
Madagascar's army stormed a military barracks near the island
country's main airport in order to quell a mutiny, killing the
corporal who led it and arresting a number of mutineers, the army said
on Sunday.
SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
South Sudan accused Sudan on Saturday of bombing its territory along a
disputed borderland and suspended direct talks with its neighbour over
oil and security issues, but Khartoum denied the
charge.
UGANDA REFINERY
The Ugandan government is aiming to take up a 40 percent stake in its
planned oil refinery and offer a private investor the remaining 60
percent according to a tentative shareholding structure, a senior
official said.
MAURITIUS PRESIDENT
Rajkeswar Purryag was named Mauritius' new president, cementing the
Labour Party's control of the island's top posts and replacing his
predecessor who quit the ceremonial position to challenge the ruling
coalition.
IVORY COAST INFLATION
Year-on-year inflation in Ivory Coast turned up to 1 percent in June
from a 1.2 percent deflation rate in May, figures from the National
Statistics Institute showed.
ZIMBABWE SANCTIONS
European Union governments will lift restrictions on EU development
aid to Zimbabwe on Monday and hold out the prospect of easing
sanctions further, depending on improvements in the rule of law, EU
diplomats said.
MOROCCO INFLATION
Morocco's consumer price inflation almost doubled to an annual 1.9
percent in June from its level a month earlier, official data showed,
after the government imposed a sharp hike in fuel prices to tame
government spending on subsidies.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)
($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)