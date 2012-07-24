NAIROBI, July 24 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
NIGERIA: Central Bank of Nigeria to announce rate decision on Tuesday.
Analysts expect base interest rate to remain at 12 percent.
BOTSWANA: Bank of Botswana is due to auction a 14-day Treasury Bill.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were capped on Tuesday after the previous day's deep
losses as a surge in Spain's borrowing costs, to levels seen as
unsustainable, triggered alarms indebted regions could push the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy to seek a bailout.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude remained steady above $103 per barrel on Tuesday as China,
the world's top energy consumer, showed signs of improvement in its
economy though fears of a Spanish bailout curbed oil price gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks fell sharply, tracking lower global markets as
concerns about Spain's finances weighed while tumbling commodity
prices hit mining stocks.
The rand fell over two percent against the dollar on Monday, hit by
euro debt troubles and a bleak domestic outlook that saw the unit lose
the most in a basket of its emerging market peers.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira firmed on the interbank market on Monday
as dollar flows from two energy companies and banks increased
liquidity and supported the local currency.
NIGERIA OIL
Top African oil producer Nigeria's loadings are set to fall to 1.81
million barrels per day (bpd) in September, a provisional loading
programme showed, leaving exports at an 11-month low.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares edged up to a new 2012 high, rising for the sixth
session running as retail investors bet on agricultural stocks due to
favourable weather, but importer demand for dollars weighed on the
shilling .
SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
South Sudan is offering Sudan a $3.2 billion compensation package to
help plug its rival's gaping budget deficit and higher oil export fees
in an attempt to revive stalled talks, a senior southern official
said.
ZIMBABWE SANCTIONS
The European Union lifted curbs on aid to Zimbabwe on Monday and held
out the prospect of removing sanctions from Zimbabwean officials to
encourage political reform - though not from President Robert Mugabe
and his inner circle.
TANZANIA COFFEE
Tanzania expects its 2012/13 (June/April) coffee output to rise 72
percent to 55,000 tonnes, helped by good rainfall, regulator Tanzania
Coffee Board (TCB) said.
TANZANIA AID
The European Union has given Tanzania 126.5 million euros ($153.28
million) to improve road infrastructure and access to drinking water
in the gas-rich east African nation, the European Commission said.
