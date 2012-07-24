NAIROBI, July 24 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA: Central Bank of Nigeria to announce rate decision on Tuesday. Analysts expect base interest rate to remain at 12 percent.

BOTSWANA: Bank of Botswana is due to auction a 14-day Treasury Bill. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares were capped on Tuesday after the previous day's deep losses as a surge in Spain's borrowing costs, to levels seen as unsustainable, triggered alarms indebted regions could push the euro zone's fourth-largest economy to seek a bailout. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude remained steady above $103 per barrel on Tuesday as China, the world's top energy consumer, showed signs of improvement in its economy though fears of a Spanish bailout curbed oil price gains.

EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks fell sharply, tracking lower global markets as concerns about Spain's finances weighed while tumbling commodity prices hit mining stocks. The rand fell over two percent against the dollar on Monday, hit by euro debt troubles and a bleak domestic outlook that saw the unit lose the most in a basket of its emerging market peers. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira firmed on the interbank market on Monday as dollar flows from two energy companies and banks increased liquidity and supported the local currency. NIGERIA OIL Top African oil producer Nigeria's loadings are set to fall to 1.81 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, a provisional loading programme showed, leaving exports at an 11-month low.

KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares edged up to a new 2012 high, rising for the sixth session running as retail investors bet on agricultural stocks due to favourable weather, but importer demand for dollars weighed on the shilling . SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT South Sudan is offering Sudan a $3.2 billion compensation package to help plug its rival's gaping budget deficit and higher oil export fees in an attempt to revive stalled talks, a senior southern official said. ZIMBABWE SANCTIONS The European Union lifted curbs on aid to Zimbabwe on Monday and held out the prospect of removing sanctions from Zimbabwean officials to encourage political reform - though not from President Robert Mugabe and his inner circle. TANZANIA COFFEE Tanzania expects its 2012/13 (June/April) coffee output to rise 72 percent to 55,000 tonnes, helped by good rainfall, regulator Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) said. TANZANIA AID The European Union has given Tanzania 126.5 million euros ($153.28 million) to improve road infrastructure and access to drinking water in the gas-rich east African nation, the European Commission said.

For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)