NAIROBI, July 25 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA: Central bank auctions 5-year and 10-year Treasury bonds, hoping to raise 10 billion shillings. The bank will also auction 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billions shillings. MAURITIUS: Bank of Mauritius auctions a re-opened 3-year Treasury note worth 1.4 billion rupees. UGANDA: Bank of Uganda to hold Treasury bill auction TANZANIA: Tanzania's central bank to auction a 7-year fixed rate Treasury note worth 30 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell and the euro wobbled above multi-year lows against major currencies on Wednesday as soaring borrowing costs deepened worries that Spain might need a bailout, while Greece appeared unlikely to meet terms conditional to its aid package. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent remained steady at $103 a barrel on Wednesday as worries about oil demand from the troubled euro zone and the United States offset any gains to oil prices sparked by concerns about supply from the Middle East. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks gained over half a percent, clawing back some of the previous session's steep losses, as investors cautiously waded back into the market ahead of a rush of corporate earnings. South Africa's rand fell to its weakest against the dollar in more than seven weeks and could attempt early June's three-year lows in nervous trade as a grim outlook for the euro zone keeps investors largely averse to risky assets. GHANA NEW PRESIDENT Ghana's President John Atta Mills, who won international praise for presiding over a stable model democracy in Africa, died suddenly on Tuesday and his vice-president was quickly sworn in to replace him at the helm of the oil, gold and cocoa producer. NIGERIA INTEREST RATES Nigeria's central bank (CBN) left its benchmark interest rate

on hold at 12 percent on Tuesday, as expected, but took measures to tighten liquidity to support the weakening local naira

currency. NIGERIA OIL A Nigerian presidential committee said on Tuesday that fuel traders fraudulently collected 382 billion naira ($2.38 billion) last year in subsidy payments for fuel that was never delivered. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling steadied against the dollar as greenback inflows from agricultural exporters and foreign investor interest in share purchases offset demand for the U.S. currency from importers.

SOUTH SUDAN INFLATION South Sudan suffered inflation of 74.1 percent year-on-year in June with lower food costs making only a modest dent in May's record high of 79.5 percent as the new country struggles with economic crisis, according to official data.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)