NAIROBI, July 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: ZAMBIA: Bank of Zambia to announce benchmark interest rate for August. MAURITIUS: Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury bills worth 500 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rallied on Friday, led higher by a strong result from smartphone maker Samsung Electronics, after the European Central Bank boosted market sentiment and steadied the euro by signalling its resolve to defend the euro zone. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent remained over $105 per barrel on Friday, buoyed by a European Central Bank pledge to protect the euro zone and hopes for fresh stimulus in the United States, though it stayed on track for its biggest weekly drop in over a month.

EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks gained for the third straight day, adding 0.8 percent and lifted by SABMiller after the world's second-largest brewer beat forecasts with its quarterly beer volumes. The rand surged 1.7 percent versus the dollar, gaining with risky assets globally after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse. NIGERIA DEBT Nigeria has sold 154.88 billion naira ($967.70 million) in treasury bills with maturity ranging from three months to one year, the central bank said, and yields were up marginally as the market reacted to measures to tighten liquidity. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Thursday, propped up by foreign investors buying into the debt market, while stocks were flat after six straight sessions of gains.

KENYA BANKS Kenya's biggest bank by assets, KCB , and its largest bank by depositors, Equity , expect to increase earnings in the second half of the year as lending picks up due to falling interest rates, the banks said.

SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL Sudan and recently independent South Sudan resumed crucial talks on Thursday to end an oil dispute for the first time since border fighting brought the African neighbours to the brink of war in April.

TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania's current account deficit is projected to increase to around 15 percent of national output in the 2011/2012 (July-June) fiscal year due to a surge in oil and gas imports, the government said in a letter to the International Monetary Fund. RWANDA AID The Netherlands has suspended 5 million euros ($6.15 million) in aid to Rwanda over its reported support for rebels in Congo, a spokeswoman said, hours after Kigali said a similar move by the United States was regrettable and would be proved wrong. ZAMBIA INFLATION Zambia's inflation slowed to 6.2 percent year-on-year in July from 6.7 percent in June, the Central Statistics Office said. NIGER BUDGET Niger, among the world's newest oil-producing nations, has increased its 2012 budget by over 10 percent to 1.45 trillion CFA francs ($2.68 billion) as it struggles to cope with drought and conflicts along its porous borders, the government said.

