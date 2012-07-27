NAIROBI, July 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
ZAMBIA: Bank of Zambia to announce benchmark interest rate for August.
MAURITIUS: Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury bills worth 500
million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rallied on Friday, led higher by a strong result from
smartphone maker Samsung Electronics, after the European Central Bank
boosted market sentiment and steadied the euro by signalling its
resolve to defend the euro zone.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent remained over $105 per barrel on Friday, buoyed by a European
Central Bank pledge to protect the euro zone and hopes for fresh
stimulus in the United States, though it stayed on track for its
biggest weekly drop in over a month.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks gained for the third straight day, adding 0.8
percent and lifted by SABMiller after the world's
second-largest brewer beat forecasts with its quarterly beer
volumes.
The rand surged 1.7 percent versus the dollar, gaining with risky
assets globally after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from
collapse.
NIGERIA DEBT
Nigeria has sold 154.88 billion naira ($967.70 million) in treasury
bills with maturity ranging from three months to one year, the central
bank said, and yields were up marginally as the market reacted to
measures to tighten liquidity.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Thursday,
propped up by foreign investors buying into the debt market, while
stocks were flat after six straight sessions of gains.
KENYA BANKS
Kenya's biggest bank by assets, KCB , and its largest bank by
depositors, Equity , expect to increase earnings in the
second half of the year as lending picks up due to falling interest
rates, the banks said.
SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL
Sudan and recently independent South Sudan resumed crucial talks on
Thursday to end an oil dispute for the first time since border
fighting brought the African neighbours to the brink of war in April.
TANZANIA ECONOMY
Tanzania's current account deficit is projected to increase to around
15 percent of national output in the 2011/2012 (July-June) fiscal year
due to a surge in oil and gas imports, the government said in a letter
to the International Monetary Fund.
RWANDA AID
The Netherlands has suspended 5 million euros ($6.15 million) in aid
to Rwanda over its reported support for rebels in Congo, a spokeswoman
said, hours after Kigali said a similar move by the United States was
regrettable and would be proved wrong.
ZAMBIA INFLATION
Zambia's inflation slowed to 6.2 percent year-on-year in July from 6.7
percent in June, the Central Statistics Office said.
NIGER BUDGET
Niger, among the world's newest oil-producing nations, has increased
its 2012 budget by over 10 percent to 1.45 trillion CFA francs ($2.68
billion) as it struggles to cope with drought and conflicts along its
porous borders, the government said.
($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)
($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)