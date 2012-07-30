The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
EVENTS:
ANGOLA - Policymakers meet to set the benchmark
interest rate . Last month, the
central bank left the rate unchanged at 10.25
percent.
KENYA - Year-on-year inflation data for July
expected any time from today. A Reuters poll
showed the rate would fall for an
eighth straight.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares extended their gains on Monday,
supported by expectations the Federal Reserve and
the European Central Bank will deliver new
measures to underpin their fragile economies, but
the euro fell as caution kept a firm cap.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose toward $107 per barrel on Monday,
stretching gains into a fifth consecutive day on
hopes the United States and Europe will this week
announce new measures to shore up their fragile
economies, boosting the outlook for oil demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand firmed in late Friday trade,
lifted by comments from French and German leaders
who promised to do all they could to safeguard the
euro, the currency of South Africa's largest
trading partner.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks notched up their fourth
straight day of gains on Friday, pushing the
broader index back near record territory as
investors worldwide picked up shares and other
risky assets on renewed hopes over the euro zone
debt crisis.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's interbank lending rate fell to an
average 14.08 percent on Friday as liquidity
increased, reversing a jump after the central bank
said it was raising banks' cash reserve
requirement.
NIGERIA BANKS
New capital rules may hinder Nigerian banks'
expansion plans, as the central bank limits how
financial institutions use local funds abroad and
other African countries tighten requirements for
foreign lenders.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Suspected members of Islamist sect Boko Haram
killed five people and lost four of their members
in a series of gun battles in Nigeria's second
largest city Kano on Sunday, authorities said.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan stocks halted a week-long rally, dragged
down by shares in agricultural firm Sasini
and the country's leading mobile
operator Safaricom , while the shilling
held steady against the dollar.
KENYA INFLATION
Kenya's inflation rate is expected to fall to 9.16
percent in July, returning to single digits for
the first time in 16 months on the back of lower
fuel prices and potentially paving the way for
further monetary easing in the next two months.
* The central bank's foreign exchange reserves
rose during the week.
UGANDA EBOLA
An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus has killed
13 people in Uganda and efforts are under way to
contain the hemorrhagic fever, the World Health
Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday.
MALI TRANSITION
Mali's interim president, Dioncounda Traore,
announced the creation of a number of new
top-level government positions on Sunday in a
shake-up of a transitional team heavily criticised
for failing to tackle the country's twin crises.
* West African states are poised to submit a new
request for military intervention in Mali to the
U.N. Security Council.
SUDAN OIL
Sudan said it had made price concessions in oil
talks with newly-independent neighbour South
Sudan, but the two countries remained far apart on
a deal to resolve disputes that have already
brought them to the brink of war.
ZIMBABWE FOOD
The number of people needing food aid in Zimbabwe
will rise by 60 percent this year to 1.6 million,
the World Food Programme said, citing an annual
assessment carried out by the United Nations and
the Zimbabwean government.
ZAMBIA LISTINGS
Zambia will require state-owned companies to list
on its stock exchange, the finance minister said,
a move that could help invigorate the small equity
market in Africa's top copper producer.
TANZANIA GAS
Tanzania plans to raise royalties on gas and
demand signature bonuses for energy contracts as
the east African nation tries to secure bigger
benefits from major offshore discoveries.
SOUTH AFRICA ENERGY
South Africa's budding energy service industry is
aiming to reap the benefits of new natural gas and
oil finds along Africa's east coast, where
geographical proximity gives it the edge over
other hubs in Europe, Singapore and Dubai.
RWANDA CONGO
Rwanda's foreign minister accused Western
governments of using aid to treat African states
like children, after four countries cut or delayed
aid to Kigali because of its policy in
neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.
* Congo's Kabila: Rwanda's rebel backing no
secret.
* DR Congo said it wanted the mandate of U.N.
peacekeepers strengthened so they could help to
eliminate rebel groups in its lawless east.
