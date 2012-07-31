The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Year-on-year inflation data for July
expected in the course of the day. A Reuters poll
showed the rate would fall for an
eighth straight.
UGANDA - Also expecting inflation data for July at
about 11 am local time. Analysts expect the rate
to drop, paving the way for policymakers to
further cut rates on Aug.2.
LONDON - Nigerian and Kenyan governments host
separate investment summits on the sidelines of
the Olympic games, aimed at showcasing investment
opportunities.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Tuesday on hopes for further
stimulus from the European Central Bank and the
U.S. Federal Reserve, both of which hold policy
meetings this week, but scepticism about the
long-term effectiveness of any ECB actions capped
the euro.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped towards $106 per barrel on
Tuesday as caution among investors grew that any
fresh stimulus measures coming from central bank
meetings in the United States and Europe might not
be enough to revive their stuttering economies.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar as
importers came into the market at the lower 8
level but the currency failed to break out of
Friday's range, waiting for key events later in
the week before it tries for new levels.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South Africa's All-share index closed at
the highest in its 17-year history, rising 0.8
percent as hopes of further global monetary
stimulus buoyed shares of miners BHP Billiton
and Assore
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira fell against the U.S.
dollar on the interbank market due to strong
dollar demand, erasing gains made after central
bank took measures to strengthen the naira
currency.
NIGERIA ISLAMIC INDEX
Islamic wealth manager Lotus Capital and Nigeria's
bourse (NSE) launched a debut index of Nigerian
Stock Exchange-listed companies that comply with
centuries-old Islamic investment principles.
NIGERIA WEALTH FUND
Nigeria will announce in August the management
team for its sovereign wealth fund (SWF), which it
expects to launch by the end of this year, the
finance minister told Reuters.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares dipped due to investors taking
profit on market heavyweights Safaricom ,
Equity and KCB , while the
shilling was steady as the central bank
mopped up excess liquidity.
GHANA ECONOMY
Ghana's once red-hot economic growth is likely to
slow this year and cool even further next year on
disappointing oil production after a crude-driven
boom in 2011, a Reuters poll showed.
ANGOLA RATES
Angola's central bank has left its benchmark
interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the
sixth straight month, the bank said after a
meeting of its monetary policy committee.
UGANDA EBOLA
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni advised people
to avoid shaking hands, casual sex and
do-it-yourself burials to reduce the chance of
contracting the deadly Ebola virus after an
outbreak killed 14 people and put many more at
risk.
UGANDA CONGO REBELS
Uganda has denied allegations its army was
providing support to the M23 rebels fighting
against the Kinshasa government in eastern
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), joining Rwanda
which has also refuted similar accusations.
TANZANIA MALAWI OIL
Tanzania has asked Malawi to stop oil and gas
exploration activities in Lake Malawi until a
border dispute between the two countries involving
the lake is resolved, a Tanzanian official said.
ZAMBIA BHARTI SHARES
Shares of Bharti Airtel's Zambian unit
Celtel Zambia Plc will resume trading
this week, ending a 17-month suspension after the
Indian telecom failed to have the unit delisted.
SENEGAL DEBT
Senegal's fiscal deficit for 2012 currently stands
at 6.7 percent of GDP and could hit 8.2 percent, a
figure the IMF says is unsustainable, if no
measures are taken before year end, the country's
finance minister said.
