The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - EVENTS: KENYA - The central bank of Kenya sells 182-day Treasury bills. MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions a 15 year Treasury bond. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Wednesday as soft Chinese manufacturing data further undermined investor confidence and as hopes faded for bold stimulus action this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to underpin faltering economies. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped toward $104 per barrel on Wednesday after softer official manufacturing data from top energy consumer China chipped away at a fragile market sentiment, while fading hopes for U.S. stimulus measures also weighed on prices.

SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, CURRENCY South Africa's government bonds weakened slightly in late Tuesday trade and yields edged up after the Treasury said it would increase the amount of paper primary dealers can buy over and above their allocation at weekly auctions. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks briefly touched a record high on Tuesday before succumbing to profit-taking and ending down more than 1 percent, as investors bet equities in Africa's top economy may be overheated. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's foreign exchange reserve fell 1.4 percent month-on-month to $36.40 billion at July 25, from $36.93 billion a month before, hit by falling oil prices and strong dollar demand, latest figures from the central bank showed.

NIGERIA BANKS Nigerian lender FCMB said it would complete a legal and operational merger with former rival Finbank by the end of the third quarter. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by importers buying the greenback to meet their end of month obligations as official data showed inflation plunged in July, while shares fell for a third straight session. KENYA EUROBOND Kenya has doubled the size of its planned debut Eurobond to $1 billion with a tenor of at least 10 years and aims to complete the transaction in the 2013/14 fiscal year, the country's finance minister told Reuters. KENYA INFLATION Kenya's year-on-year inflation fell to 7.74 percent in July and to its lowest level in 17 straight months, the statistics office said on Tuesday, pointing to another rate cut in September. UGANDA INFLATION Uganda's year-on-year inflation fell for the fifth straight month to 14.3 percent in July from 18.0 percent in June, thanks to a drop in food prices, the statistics office said on Tuesday, opening the way for more rate cuts.

UGANDA EBOLA Two more people, including a child, are suspected to have died of the Ebola virus while 11 more have been put in isolation in western Uganda where the deadly haemorrhagic fever was first confirmed last Friday, health workers said. SUDAN PROTESTS Eight people were killed during a protest against rising prices in Sudan's western Darfur region on Tuesday, the worst violence since tough austerity measures were imposed last month, police said.

