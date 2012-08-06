NAIROBI, Aug 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *Mauritius, Seychelles to release their inflation data for July. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rallied to a three-month high and the euro touched a one-month high against the dollar on Monday, as a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism for European action on the debt crisis bolstered risk appetite. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude dropped toward $108 a barrel on Monday as a recent surge in prices gave some investors a chance to sell their holdings for profit, while more data was eyed for clues on the health of the global economy and the outlook for oil demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Uganda's shilling is likely to fall against the dollar this week after a surprisingly large cut in the central bank's main interest rate, while its Kenyan counterpart may gain due to firm foreign interest in its domestic debt. AFRICA DEBT Yields on Kenyan government debt are expected to fall further next week as a surge in liquidity and lower returns on repurchase agreements, or repos, send commercial banks back to the debt market. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand climbed to a two-week high against the dollar on Friday after positive data out of the United States boosted investors appetite for risk, briefly driving the rand through 8.15 resistance.

South Africa's All-share index booked its highest close in its 17-year history on Friday, rising 0.65 percent as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted appetite for riskier assets such as equities. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's interbank lending rates jumped this week to an average of 17 percent from 14.08 percent last week after the central bank introduced further liquidity tightening measures to support the local currency and curb inflation. NIGERIA SECURITY A suicide car bomber attacked a military checkpoint in Nigeria's northeastern city of Damaturu on Sunday, killing six soldiers and two civilians, police said.

Suspicion is likely to fall on Islamist sect Boko Haram, which is waging a bloody insurgency against President Goodluck Jonathan's government across the north.

KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares halted a four-session decline on Friday as demand picked up for high-capitalisation stocks on expectations that they would perform better in the second half of the year, while the shilling firmed slightly against the dollar.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange benchmark index rose 0.5 percent to 3,843.58 points.

The shilling closed at 83.10/30 per dollar at the close of trade, slightly up from Thursday's close of 84.20/40.

KENYA POLITICS U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged Kenya on Saturday to hold free and fair elections and be a role model for Africa, underlining the need to avoid the bloodshed and economic loss suffered during the last vote five years ago.

KENYA AIRWAYS JOB CUTS Kenya Airways plans to shed staff through voluntary retirement, redundancies and outsourcing of non-core roles in order to contain soaring costs and protect its bottom line, it said on Friday, but unions said they would fight the job cuts. KENYA SASINI Kenyan tea and coffee producer Sasini SASN.NR warned on Friday its profit would fall by more than 25 percent in the year to end-September due to weaker coffee prices and high input and labour costs. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania's economy grew 7.1 percent year on year in the first three months of the year, faster than 6.1 percent in the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. RWANDA TRADE Rwanda has introduced an electronic clearing system that is expected to shorten the time taken for goods to cross its borders, cut costs for businesses and boost regional trade, government officials said on Friday. ZAMBIA MINING Zambian miners killed a Chinese supervisor and seriously wounded another on Saturday in a pay dispute at the Collum coal mine, labour minister Fackson Shamenda said on Sunday.

