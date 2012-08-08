NAIROBI, Aug 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 11 billion shillings. *UGANDA -Bank of Uganda sells Treasury bills of various maturities worth a total 75 billion shillings. *KENYA - Nation Media Group's releases its first half 2012 earnings results. *KENYA - Electricity distributor Kenya Power signs financing deal with World Bank private sector lending arm International Finance Corporation for improver of electricity infrastructure. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares extended gains for a third straight session to reach a three-month high on Wednesday, as investors continue to bet that policymakers will soon decisively address the euro zone fiscal crisis and declining global growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude dipped on Wednesday, coming off a 12-week top hit in the previous session, although worries about falling North Sea output and hopes for more stimulus measures from both sides of the Atlantic kept prices above $111 per barrel. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA ECONOMY Africa's growth could rise to 7 percent by the year 2015 Driven by a rush of investors attracted by its drive to improve its infrastructure, the head of the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) in Africa said.

AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE BOND The African Development Bank plans to float Africa's first infrastructure bond to member nations to raise up to $22 billion for investments in projects such as ports and airports, its president said on Tuesday. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, following an uptick in the euro for the third straight session on convictions that the European Central Bank will act to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

South Africa's All-Share index closed at a fresh life-time high on Tuesday, led by mining stocks such as Lonmin and drawing comfort from signs that Europe was inching closer to resolving its debt crisis.

NIGERIA BANKS SELL-OFF Nigeria's state-backed "bad bank" AMCON has appointed Citi and Renaissance Capital to determine the value of three lenders it nationalised last year before deciding on the best way to privatise them. NIGERIA SECURITY Gunmen killed 16 people when they fired on worshippers at a church in Nigeria's central Kogi state during a Monday evening service, police said on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by aid agencies and exporters selling greenbacks in the absence of demand from importers.

The shilling closed at 83.90/84.10 per dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 84.00/20, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE 20-Share Index dipped for a second session, down 0.4 percent to 3,815.44 points. BARCLAYS BANK KENYA Barclays Bank of Kenya is upbeat about the second half of the year due to the country's improving economic conditions, its managing director said on Tuesday after unveiling an 18 percent jump in pretax profit for the first six months. UGANDA, TANZANIA TRADE DEFICITS Uganda's trade deficit rose by 14 percent in June from the previous month, driven up by imports, amid falling commodity exports due to the euro area crisis, the central bank said.

Neighbouring Tanzania also said its current account deficit nearly doubled in the year to June following a surge in oil imports for power generation.

ETHIOPIA INFLATION Ethiopia's annual inflation rate remained stubbornly high at 20 percent in July, data showed on Tuesday, though the pace of increase in food prices slowed marginally. MAURITIUS HOTEL EARNINGS Luxury hotel group New Mauritius Hotels forecast a drop in full-year earnings on Tuesday after pretax profit for the nine months to June fell, blaming an unfavourable exchange rate and lower arrivals for the projected decline. IVORY COAST SECURITY Fighters loyal to Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo were behind a series of attacks that killed 10 soldiers in the commercial capital Abidjan since Sunday, the interior minister said on Tuesday. MOZAMBIQUE INFLATION Mozambique's headline consumer inflation slowed to 1.88 percent year-on-year in July, from 2.28 percent in June, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

