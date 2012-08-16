NAIROBI, Aug 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS ZAMBIA- Bank of Zambia will auction 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares steadied on Thursday as investors took to the sidelines, waiting for more clues over the timing and extent of any further stimulus to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and support global growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady on Thursday, staying near a three-month high above $116 on concerns about disruptions to supply from the Middle East and a steeper-than-expected drawdown in oil stocks in the world's top consumer, the United States. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks edged down from record highs as worries about labour unrest hit platinum producers such as Lonmin , while nagging concerns about global growth prompted investors to cash in recent gainers. South African bonds weakened and yields edged higher after retail sales data surprised on the upside, suggesting the Reserve Bank might not need to cut interest rates further this year to stimulate demand. KENYA BONDS The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills fell to 11.366 percent in an oversubscribed sale on Wednesday, from 12.638 percent last week, the central bank said. TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate slowed to 15.7 percent in July from 17.4 percent in June, the seventh consecutive monthly fall, thanks to lower increases in the cost of food and energy, data showed. BOTSWANA INFLATION Botswana's headline consumer inflation was unchanged at 7.3 percent year-on-year in July compared with the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual inflation rose to 9.5 percent in July from 9.4 percent the month before, Ghana's statistics office said. BURUNDI INFLATION Burundi's year-on-year inflation rate rose to 17.6 percent in July from 17.3 percent a month earlier, driven by housing, water and energy price rises, the country's statistics office said. ZIMBABWE INFLATION Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation slowed a bit to 3.94 percent year-on-year in July from 3.97 percent in June, the statistics agency said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on