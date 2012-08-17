NAIROBI, Aug 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 91-day Treasury bills for a total of 800 million rupees ($26.06 million). GLOBAL MARKETS Shares firmed on Friday as German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the debt crisis in the euro zone, soothing investor nerves and prompting them to shift money to riskier assets. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $115 on Friday as supply worries eased on a possible release of oil reserves by the United States while Israeli comments on Iran reduced fears of a potential conflict in the Middle East that could disrupt exports. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's benchmark Top-40 index booked the highest close in its 17-year history on Thursday, rising 0.65 percent as resource stocks edged up on continued hope of further global economic stimulus. South Africa's rand recovered from a near two-week low against the dollar, tracking a firmer euro, but analysts said the currency may weaken again as investors push out expectations for further global monetary easing. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar, weighed down by interbank demand for the greenback, though traders said inflows from the tourism sector could offer some support moving forward. On the stock market, investors betting on a strong full-year performance from the country's leading beer manufacturer, East African Breweries , helped shore up the main index. IVORY COAST BOND Ivory Coast will issue a 60 billion CFA franc ($112.34 million) five-year bond with a 6.5 percent coupon to raise funds for infrastructure projects, the director of the West African nation's treasury said. DR CONGO MINE DISASTER At least 60 miners were killed when a shaft collapsed in a remote part of northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where local armed groups complicated rescue efforts, officials said. ANGOLA OIL Angola's crude oil exports are set to rise in October by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from a 15-month low the previous month, a preliminary loading programme showed. GHANA MINES Ghana's Chamber of Mines said that revenues from the minerals sector during the first half of 2012 rose by 19 percent versus a year ago to $2.76 billion. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 30.7000 Mauritius rupees)