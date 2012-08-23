NAIROBI, Aug 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Zambia to auction 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills * Kenya's central bank auctions 91-day T-bills worth 4 billion shillings ($47.70 million) GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's minutes raised market hopes of more monetary stimulus, but a weak reading from a survey of Chinese manufacturing activity trimmed gains. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose more than a dollar on Thursday, approaching $116 per barrel on renewed hopes for another round of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve, helping investors look past weak manufacturing data from China. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on ETHIOPIA'S NEW LEADER Ethiopia's acting prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn will run the country until an election in 2015, showing that the ruling party is determined to ensure a swift and smooth transfer of power following the death of Meles Zenawi. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks edged down as strike-hit platinum miner Lonmin dragged the market lower with news of a possible share issue, overshadowing a rise by Imperial Holdings on positive earnings. South African government bonds extended their rally after inflation slowed more than expected in July, while the rand was slightly weaker. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares recovered the previous day's losses, lifted by shares in the country's leading telecoms service provider Safaricom , while the shilling held steady against the dollar. FIRSTRAND EXPANSION IN GHANA South Africa's FirstRand said it would pay $91 million for a 75 percent stake in Merchant Bank Ghana, giving it a foothold in the oil-rich, gold-producing west African country. MOROCCO INFLATION Morocco's consumer price inflation eased to an annual 1.7 percent in July from 1.9 percent in June, the country's planning authority said. ZAMBIA CURRENCY Zambia will introduce a rebased currency from Jan. 1 2013 and will cease using the existing notes in ordinary transactions by June of the same year, the central bank said. MOZAMBIQUE BOND Mozambique's sale of a 3.15 billion meticais ($110 million) 3-year bond was nearly five times oversubscribed, the stock exchange said on Wednesday, but low yields kept offshore investors away even though it is likely to be the country's only bond issue this year. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 83.8500 Kenyan shillings)