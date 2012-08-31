The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: ANGOLA - Voters cast their ballots in an election few doubt will keep President Jose Eduardo dos Santos at the helm of Africa's second largest oil producer. KENYA - Awaiting inflation data for August. Analysts expect the rate to fall to 6.75 percent from 7.74 percent in July. UGANDA - Also awaiting inflation data for August at around 11 am local time. ZAMBIA - The central bank is expected to set its policy rate, which has remained unchanged at 9.0 percent since its introduction in April. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell to four-week lows on Friday as investors cooled expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will offer any signal of a further monetary stimulus at a speech before fellow central bankers later in the day. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures climbed above $112 per barrel on Friday, on track for a second monthly gain as investors awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for hints of more monetary easing that could stoke oil demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan and Ugandan currencies could be vulnerable against the dollar next week, with traders betting on further interest rate cuts in both countries. WORLD BANK AFRICA New World Bank President Jim Yong Kim heads to the Ivory Coast and South Africa next week on his first trip to Africa since taking the reins of the global development lender two months ago. SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand fell through key support against the dollar with investors selling the currency on risks associated with unrest in the country's mining sector. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks led by resource shares continued to choke along with global markets on uncertainty over the prospect for economic stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve and falling commodity prices. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling ended weaker against the dollar, weighed down by orders from importers for the U.S currency ahead of inflation data for August that may support a cut in official interest rates next week. * The weighted average yields on 91-day Treasury bills fell to 8.119 percent from 8.583 percent at auction. RWANDA FIRMS' EARNINGS Bank of Kigali , Rwanda's biggest bank by assets, reported a 55 percent rise in first-half net profit. * Rwandan brewer Bralirwa reported a 45 percent rise in first-half net profit. ANGOLA ELECTIONS Angolan police arrested several members of an opposition party on the eve of national elections after they tried to enter the electoral commission building to demand credentials to observe the vote at polling stations, a party official and police said. ANGOLA OIL Angola's rare oil success isn't fixing its governance problem. Rising oil output has boosted GDP per capita, but corruption and human rights abuses are holding the economy and Angola's people back. ZAMBIA INFLATION Zambia's August Inflation accelerated to 6.4 percent year-on-year from 6.2 percent in July, driven higher by food prices, the Central Statistical Office said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on