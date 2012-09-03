(Fixes date of Uganda rate decision) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: * UGANDA - The central Bank of Uganda's rate setting committee meets on Sept. 4. Year-on-year inflation in Uganda eased to 11.9 percent in August from 14.3 percent a month earlier, seen creating room for another rate cut. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares inched up on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for further stimulus if needed, but gains were capped by weak economic indicators across the region and caution over U.S. data due later this week. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged lower on Monday after Chinese data pointed to a further slowdown in the economy of world's No.2 oil consumer, although prices stayed above $114 per barrel as investors remained optimistic that more global economic stimulus measures may be on the way. AFRICA MONEY Beer sales in Africa are surging because of economic and population growth, a trend rubbing against the grain of another demographic factor defining the region: intense religiosity. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand firmed on Friday against the dollar after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke promised that the U.S. central bank would act as needed to boost the world's biggest economy and bring down unemployment. * South African stocks pared session losses after U.S Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for future monetary easing, though he did not deliver an explicit signal of imminent action during a highly anticipated speech. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Friday as banks closed off their books for the month by selling greenbacks. Shares slipped for a second session. * Kenya's year-on-year inflation fell for the ninth straight month in August and faster than expected to 6.09 percent, the statistics office said on Friday, possibly opening the way for a rate cut. KENYA SECURITY The assassination of a Muslim cleric in Kenya's port of Mombasa and deadly riots that followed have exposed deep social, political and sectarian divides that could unleash more violence ahead of a presidential election next year. ANGOLA ELECTION Angola's long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos Santos and his MPLA party scored a landslide win on Saturday in an election criticised as one-sided and not credible by opponents and civil society activists, according to provisional results. UGANDA INFLATION Uganda said on Friday its year-on-year inflation fell to 11.9 percent in August from 14.3 percent in the previous month, as food prices rose at a slower pace. ZAMBIA RATE Zambia's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate at 9 percent on Friday, saying it expected inflation to remain broadly in line with the year-end target of 7 percent. MAURITIUS DEBT The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day Treasury bills fell to 3.88 percent at auction on Friday from 3.89 percent at a previous sale on August 27, the central bank said. GUINEA POLITICS Two Guinean opposition ministers have resigned from President Alpha Conde's government after their party decided to break ties with the ruling party following a violent crackdown of opposition protest, a letter seen by Reuters showed on Saturday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on